Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has sought the protection of law enforcement from a man who’s been accused of stalking her. According to TMZ, Natalia has filed a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, whom she says has been harassing her for years on end. In docs obtained by the outlet, Natalia, 19, says that Kemp, 32, began contacting her when she was 17 and he was 30. Sources say the man believes that he and Natalia are in a romantic relationship and has shown up to her sorority house at USC, where she currently attends. Kemp...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO