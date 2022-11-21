Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Details Of Hershberger’s Sentencing, Warrants
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Joseph D. Hershberger, 42, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 21, in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 by Judge Stephen Bowers. His 96-year sentence was in accordance with a plea agreement heard Jan. 31. In that plea agreement, Hershberger agreed to plead guilty...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
abc57.com
Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Cheryl L. Bowyer, $1,312.92. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Bailee R. Coller, $2,960.87. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Jennifer L. Kellogg, $2,048.56. Karen Olds,...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
inkfreenews.com
Etna Green Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle Into House
ETNA GREEN — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a house and battering a woman. In the first case, Shane L. Miller, 40, 129 N. Etna St. Lot 49, Etna Green, is charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a level 5 felony; and failure to stop after a vehicle accident, a class B misdemeanor.
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
Man gets 50-year prison sentence for Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to torching several barns last year in a northern Indiana county was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison followed by decades on probation. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Joseph Hershberger to 96 years, but suspended nearly half of that sentence, ordering Hershberger to serve 46 […]
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Marshal Vies For County Coroner
WARSAW – Republicans will have at least three candidates to choose from when they select a new coroner for Kosciusko County. Silver Lake Town Marshal Jason McGlennen has filed his intentions to run in the Republican caucus needed to fill the vacancy after Coroner Tony Ciriello was elected to Kosciusko County Council on Nov. 8.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney explains legal proceedings in Delphi murder case
Releasing a probable cause affidavit isn’t unusual in most trials. But because of the high profile nature of the Delphi murder case, the probable cause affidavit has remained sealed under Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener’s order. That could potentially change in the next few days or weeks, but...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
Comments / 0