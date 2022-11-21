SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO