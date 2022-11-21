Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Father Reacts to Learning Son is Mass Shooter with ShockingRemarksNikColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burns planned at Wilder Ranch state park
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — California state parks have announced prescribed burns for Wilder Ranch State Park starting Nov.25 through Sunday, Dec. 3, depending on conditions. Some trails will be closed temporarily for public safety, including portions of the Eucalyptus Loop, Old Cabin and Long Meadow Trail. According to...
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said that the sheet pile holding back a section of Highway 1 needs repairs in Moss Landing. The project is now on hold indefinitely until repairs can be made. According to the county, the sheet pile has deteriorated and is falling into the Elkhorn Slough. "This failed area is The post Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail appeared first on KION546.
Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
KSBW.com
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
Gilroy Dispatch
Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: ‘Christmas on the Hill’ returns to West Hills Church
The City of Morgan Hill’s Recreation Division is looking to fill positions for year round lifeguards and swim instructors, according to an announcement from City Hall. While many people think of lifeguard positions and swim instructor roles as summer jobs, the City of Morgan Hill offers aquatic programming year round, heightening the need for aquatics professionals.
KSBW.com
Historic adobe in Watsonville celebrates restoration
The Rancho San Andres Castro Adobe State Historic Property in Watsonville is celebrating a restoration that was 20 years in the making. Located in the Pájaro Valley, the two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe is a historic rancho hacienda that was built between 1848-49. The adobe was purchased by the state of California in 2002 and through partnerships with the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and it has been refurbished.
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
KESQ
Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail
SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021. The...
'He was really gentle and loving': Former Benchlands resident stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz
A man was stabbed and killed in downtown Santa Cruz in the early hours of Monday morning. Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry knew the man as Neoklis Koumides, or "Nick the Greek." Police were searching for the suspect.
Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered. According to […]
California mother accused of suffocating twins while trying to breastfeed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly killing one of her 8-month-old twins while trying to breastfeed them. In the afternoon of Nov. 4, San Jose Police responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way to a report of unconscious infant twins, the department said in a news release. At the scene, officers reportedly began performing CPR on one of the infants, who was not breathing.
Man died in collision in Yuma County
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a collision of a vehicle involving agricultural equipment. The post Man died in collision in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay State Parks said they received word of a dead whale at Monterey State Beach on Saturday. Marine Biologist with Monterey Bay Whale Watch, Colleen Talty, believes the whale was hit by a large ship based on the whale's body. “My theory based on the curve in the body is most The post Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach appeared first on KION546.
