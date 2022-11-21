ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 million

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from The Bezos Day 1 Families Fun. It is the organization’s largest private gift in its history. The task force is one of the lead agencies in the county trying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Surge in San Diego’s Homeless Community

A fentanyl epidemic that’s hammering San Diego has been particularly devastating for the county’s homeless population. Data from the County Medical Examiner’s Office reveals more than 200 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year and preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022 showed fentanyl deaths among unhoused residents were up 23 percent from the same period last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA

