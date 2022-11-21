Read full article on original website
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman
ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
News 8 KFMB
College Area residents call on San Diego elected officials to respond to surge in violent crime
Residents say the city is failing to act on a rise of violent crime, placing young students and the entire community in jeopardy. For College Area residents it has become routine; to wake up on a weekend morning to text messages from neighbors listing the violent crimes that happened around SDSU the night before.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
kusi.com
Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 million
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from The Bezos Day 1 Families Fun. It is the organization’s largest private gift in its history. The task force is one of the lead agencies in the county trying...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
1 stabbed in El Cajon domestic dispute
One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
kusi.com
California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
NBC San Diego
One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home
Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
NBC San Diego
Alleged Hot Dog Vendor Turf War Raises Questions About Street Vendor Enforcement
Right outside Petco Park on J street is Café de L'Opera, the owner, Alina Ahmed, is proud of her homemade pastries and coffee. When hearing about a stabbing close to her café Saturday night, Ahmed gets angry saying, “I don’t think enough is being done.”. She...
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Surge in San Diego’s Homeless Community
A fentanyl epidemic that’s hammering San Diego has been particularly devastating for the county’s homeless population. Data from the County Medical Examiner’s Office reveals more than 200 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year and preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022 showed fentanyl deaths among unhoused residents were up 23 percent from the same period last year.
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
Souplantation location will not open in La Mesa
SAN DIEGO — Six months ago CBS 8 reported that someone was planning to open a Souplantation in La Mesa over the summer, but we’re learning that’s not the case. The chain closed down during the pandemic and news of a new restaurant had many people looking forward to its return.
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
