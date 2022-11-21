Read full article on original website
North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service held at All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All faiths across the region participated in Bridgeport Ministerial Association's ecumenical Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The service was held held at All Saints Catholic Church. Father Walt Jagela led the service in prayer, devotion, scripture and song.
Marion Co., West Virginia, promotes shopping locally for Small Business Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This coming weekend marks Small Business Saturday, and Marion County officials are encouraging residents to "put their dollars where their mouth is" and shop local. Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said Small Business Saturday is an important date every year, as...
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, U.S. 19 south of Clarksburg at 9230 Good Hope Pike. Eat-in or take-out available; everyone is welcome.
Small Business Saturday a great opportunity to support local businesses in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses and economic development officials are preparing for one of the biggest days of the year for small businesses — Small Business Saturday. “For our members, especially our retail members that are small businesses, it’s vital. Small Business Saturday and the whole Christmas...
GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.
OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources
Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys
In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
For many Mountaineers, Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some people have to work on Thanksgiving – police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, convenience store clerks, etc. Often football players and coaches are part of that group, as they are practicing or playing games on Thanksgiving.
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42
AUBURN (6-0) Broome 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Jasper 0-2 2-3 2, Johnson 2-8 7-7 12, Flanigan 3-6 0-2 7, Cardwell 2-4 0-0 4, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Westry 0-3 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 12-18 43.
