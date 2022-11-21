ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Calendar of Events for Thursday

Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, U.S. 19 south of Clarksburg at 9230 Good Hope Pike. Eat-in or take-out available; everyone is welcome.
CLARKSBURG, WV
GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.

OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
OAKLAND, MD
Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources

Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys

In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.
No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwestern 42

AUBURN (6-0) Broome 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Jasper 0-2 2-3 2, Johnson 2-8 7-7 12, Flanigan 3-6 0-2 7, Cardwell 2-4 0-0 4, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Westry 0-3 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 12-18 43.
AUBURN, WV

