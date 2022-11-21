Read full article on original website
Huh, well MAYBE if the police are enforcing the curfew, they would be busy with investigating as many crimes because the crime level would be reduced. I can't believe this needs to be explained.
Ocean City Today
Skate park unnamed for now, board declares
(Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is pointing to the “temperature” in the community as to why it will not consider renaming the local skate park in memory of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp at this time. There were no fireworks at the regular board meeting...
Ocean City Today
OPA supports pedestrian and biking access in community
Board members agree to submit endorsement letter to State Highway Admin. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors on Saturday agreed to submit a letter of endorsement in support of the efforts by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition with the Route 90 expansion project. The letter...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
WBOC
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
Mayor's Christmas Parade in Baltimore nearly cancelled
The annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore is less than two weeks away, and this year the organizers were met with some challenges.
The Dispatch
Berlin Council To Consider Silo Text Amendment
BERLIN – A text amendment that would in certain cases allow silos on commercial properties will be considered by Berlin’s elected officials in the coming weeks. Last week, the Berlin Planning Commission voted 6-1 to forward a text amendment that would allow a grain silo on property zoned B-2 or B-3 as a special exception. The text amendment comes at the request of Burley Oak Brewing Company.
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
WMDT.com
‘Partners in Policymaking’ applications now open, provides more resources for those impacted by developmental disabilities
DOVER, Del.- Applications are now open for a training program providing more resources to Delaware families impacted by developmental disabilities. The Partners in Policymaking program is for individuals 22-years-old and older with a disability and their family members. If there’s availability, spots will be open for students interested in working...
WMDT.com
Incentive plan looks to fill vacancies in public transportation workforce in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “What happened last year was we were reactive. We started putting some of these things into effect after we saw we had a problem. For this coming up season, we want to make sure that we’re proactive,” Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said.
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges gives out food to first responders working on Thanksgiving
DELAWARE- First responders working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a homemade hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badge. The event is kicking off right now starting at 5:30 and will be bringing food...
attractionmag.com
One Mission Cambridge Impacts Hunger and Homelessness
When you stop by One Mission Cambridge at 614 Race Street in Cambridge on any given day, you will meet a variety of people seeking food, resource referral, or just a listening ear. The range of services the organization offers is diverse and includes food items, counseling, and connection to resources such as health care, financial assistance, and jobs.
WBOC
Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend. Lajan Cephas is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with an apparent domestic incident. According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas,...
Baltimore City Council votes 8–5 on reducing requirements that qualify elected officials for a pension
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council has voted 8–5 on a bill that would make it easier for council members and other elected officials in the city to qualify for a pension. The bill—sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby—aims to reduce the number of years required for city councilmembers, the comptroller and the mayor to qualify for a pension from 12 years to eight years.Nearly two-thirds of the council members voted in favor of the bill on Monday.The bill still needs the mayor's signature though.Mosby has referred to the bill as a "companion bill" with the term limits charter...
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
The Dispatch
Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
Mayor Brandon Scott Calls For Stricter Gun Laws After Baltimore Surpasses 300 Homicides In 2022
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement after the city saw its 300th homicide of 2022 earlier this week. Scott stressed that the gun violence problem is much more that the Baltimore Police Department and he can do, suggesting a tightening on gun laws to help curb the violent attacks.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
Close reading of Mosby’s pension bill shows it could benefit him – and hurt Scott
Forget terms limits. The primary purpose of this bill is to protect Nick Mosby and others from loss of future pension benefits if they lose at the polls [OP-ED] Why is Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby in such an extraordinary rush to pass Bill 22-0292?. The bill, which he...
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges to feed first responders on Thanksgiving in Southern Delaware
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Every first responder working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a home-made hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badges. Blessings for Badges was founded in Sussex County back in...
