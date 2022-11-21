BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council has voted 8–5 on a bill that would make it easier for council members and other elected officials in the city to qualify for a pension. The bill—sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby—aims to reduce the number of years required for city councilmembers, the comptroller and the mayor to qualify for a pension from 12 years to eight years.Nearly two-thirds of the council members voted in favor of the bill on Monday.The bill still needs the mayor's signature though.Mosby has referred to the bill as a "companion bill" with the term limits charter...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO