Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Morris County Courthouse Project Moves to Design PhaseMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
New Jersey Man Sentenced To 57 Months In Prison For Threating To Assault And Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers
November 22, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to…
Hopewell Township Man Charged with Murdering His Father
November 23, 2022 HOPEWELL, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that…
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Tractor Trailer Crashes Into Tow Truck On Route 1 In West Windsor
November 22, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:00 p.m. a tractor trailer crashed into the rear of a tow truck…
Commercial Building Fire In The Oakhurst Section Of Ocean Township
November 23, 2022 OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday November 22, 2022, firefighters were dispatched to 9 Cindy…
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
jerseyshoreonline.com
One Dead In Head-On Vehicle Crash
BERKELEY – An 81-year-old man died from injuries in a fatal head-on crash that happened Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash took place around 2:41 p.m. on November 22 in the area of 854 Pinewald Keswick Road. A 61-year-old woman from Whiting was driving a 2019 Honda HRV when she left the east bound lane and struck a 2010 Honda Fit head-on.
Clarkstown police: Man found after missing for over a week
Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah had left home more than a week ago to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip.
Troopers Bust High End Vehicle Crime Ring Operating In Millstone And Upper Freehold Townships; NJSP Investigation Takes Down Organization
The auto-theft ring targeted high-end vehicles in Monmouth County, Mercer County, Ocean County, Union County, Essex County, Somerset County, Hunterdon…
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
New Jersey LGBTQ+ Leaders Comment on Club Q Shooting
November 21, 2022 ASBURY PARK, NJ (MONMOUTH)–On Saturday night, at least five people were killed and at least 25 injured…
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
Sayreville Man Found Guilty Of Hate Crime Killing EMT And News Reporter/Photographer Jerry Wolkowitz In Freehold, NJ
November 18, 2022 FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the…
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Armed Robbery Suspect’s Lengthy Standoff With Police Ends Peacefully Late Last Night
NEPTUNE, NJ (MONMOUTH) – A local man who engaged in a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Neptune Township pharmacy surrendered peacefully late last night and remains in custody, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0