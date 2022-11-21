50 gallons of bad kerosene sold to customers at Friendly Express in Lodi

A bad batch of kerosene was delivered to Friendly Express at 830 Bank St., Lodi, according to Ohio fire officials and the Lodi Fire Department.

The batch was around 50 gallons of fuel.

The kerosene was delivered Nov. 18 after 10 p.m. and sold until noon on Nov. 19. Officials are asking customers who purchased kerosene from Friendly Express during this time to return the kerosene for an exchange.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.