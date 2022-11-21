ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, OH

50 gallons of bad kerosene sold to customers at Friendly Express in Lodi

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
A bad batch of kerosene was delivered to Friendly Express at 830 Bank St., Lodi, according to Ohio fire officials and the Lodi Fire Department.

The batch was around 50 gallons of fuel.

The kerosene was delivered Nov. 18 after 10 p.m. and sold until noon on Nov. 19. Officials are asking customers who purchased kerosene from Friendly Express during this time to return the kerosene for an exchange.

