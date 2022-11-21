ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Victory is priceless, but FIFA put a price on it anyway. Here’s how much the World Cup winner is going to get

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHCdh_0jJ5bcZy00

USA versus Wales in a Group B match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21.

Winning is priceless—unless you’re playing in the World Cup.

The tournament only happens once every four years, and it’s a huge deal for soccer around the world. The games this year are expected to bring more than one million tourists to the host country Qatar, and inject billions into its economy.

There’s also a hefty prize for the team that earns the big trophy: $42 million, to be exact. That’s $4 million more than France took home when they won the World Cup in 2018.

But it’s not just the top team that takes home big money. The runner up is set to receive $30 million. And the teams in third and fourth place will be rewarded with $27 million and $25 million, respectively. Teams that get fifth through eighth place will receive $17 million each, and those between ninth and 16th place will get $13 million each. Other teams ahead of 32nd place get $9 million each. How much players get paid from that prize money can vary from country to country, according to Bloomberg Law.

The total prize money that will be given out this year comes to $440 million—a $40 million increase compared to the prize pool of 2018’s World Cup. It’s also nearly 15 times more than total prize money included in the latest Women’s World Cup in 2019, which was $30 million. The winning women’s team was awarded only $4 million.

A $440 million jackpot is certainly a lot, but it’s nothing in comparison to the revenue FIFA is expected to generate. The organization is expecting to bring in $4.7 billion from this year’s World Cup, with broadcasting rights alone accounting for $2.64 billion, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, Qatar expects the tournament to add $17 billion to its economy, Bloomberg reported.

Holding the tournament in Qatar has been highly criticized by human rights organizations because of the country’s policies relating to women and LGBTQ+ people, and its mistreatment of migrant workers. However, that has not stopped advertisers from pouring money into the games.

And on Monday, seven countries whose players had previously agreed to wear rainbow-colored “One Love” armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights said they would not, after Qatar threatened to penalize captains wearing the accessory.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Fortune

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar live online for free—and without cable

The Super Bowl might be the dominant sporting event of the year for many Americans, but when you take a global poll, it’s the World Cup that rules supreme. The colossal tournament, which starts Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18, is a true worldwide event. And the last time it was held, COVID-19 was a concept no one would have been able to grasp. (It would be another year before the first outbreaks of the pandemic would occur.)
Variety

Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...
Fortune

Fortune

245K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy