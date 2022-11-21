ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Local hospital officials see increased waiting times in emergency rooms

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQuMH_0jJ5bYzw00

Visiting an emergency room in Southern Arizona can be a waiting game. Those with the most severe injuries will likely see less of a wait than those with less serious issues.

However, anytime you're not feeling good, waiting can be especially hard.

As RSV, COVID-19 and flu like illnesses start to rise, many emergency rooms are dealing with longer wait times.

Some KGUN 9 viewers tell us they've had to sit in the emergency room for several hours. One person saying they left after being told it could be upwards of ten hours.

We reached out to St. Mary's Hospital on wait times to see what they're seeing first hand these past few weeks.

"It's definitely impacted hospital operations, emergency departments, in-patient bed availabilities, increased times," Dr. Scott Bonnono explained. "So, we are seeing an increased rush of patients with respiratory complaints and viral respiratory illnesses."

While waiting times differ for each hospital depending on the day and time, St. Mary's has seen an increase in patients recently, resulting in longer wait times.

"Those times are definitely going up as the waiting room expands,"Bonnono said. "So, we're seeing waits that are taking hours at times."

What can you do to avoid longer wait times?

Dr. Bonnono says know when to visit an emergency room or just call your doctor.

"Anything that is routine illness or injury and not life threatening," Bonnono said. "Those types of things can be handled in in urgent care center or doctor's office."

Dominique Hamilton, registered nurse at St. Mary's and Chief Union Representative at National Nurses United, says short staffing can also hurt wait times.

"We have no longer that influx of COVID patients coming in, thank goodness," Dominique Henderson said. "But at the same time, we have so many fewer nurses that the hospital has not changed the criteria that we now go under, and in fact, they are not hiring in the ways that they should be."

KGUN 9 reached out to hospital officials at Northwest Hospital on wait times. They provided us with the following statement:

We have six emergency rooms throughout Tucson, and wait times vary greatly, depending on the time of day, location, and the severity of patients at any given time.

There have been times where our emergency rooms are extremely busy and some patients do have to wait.

While we always encourage patients to seek care when they believe they are having a medical emergency, patients who do not have a condition that they believe to be life or limb threatening should consider seeking care in a lower acuity setting, if available.

——-
Denelle Confair is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

Comments / 6

Joy Sandy
2d ago

the emergency room is for life threatening emergencies you morons. reason why wait times are so long is because people come in because their baby won't stop crying or they stepped on a toothpick 🤦

Reply
3
Skippy Oh
2d ago

because too many people go to emergency rooms when it's not needed!!! a cold/flu is not a freekin emergency!!! there are Urgent Care centers all over Tucson but they don't wanna pay the small amount

Reply
3
cynthia Rayford
2d ago

Northwest last week had at least 40 people in the waiting area, the desk person said they had no beds, then the system was down, which wasn’t true, there was at least 6 open beds in the ER. They’re understaffed so they spread it out as much as possible so they get they’re money. People in agony waiting for at least 10 hrs. That’s how a FOR PROFIT HOSPITAL works. They don’t care how long you have to wait. They want the $$$$$$$$$$$. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Lung cancer commonly exhibits these signs

Most of us are used to breathing easily — on average, we take 20,000 breaths a day without giving it much thought. But for the 236,000 Americans living with lung cancer (the second most common type of cancer), inhaling and exhaling are constant challenges. The disease is most common...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

COVID numbers rising in Arizona again

The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officials stress cooking safety ahead of holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just head of the holidays, firefighters are reminding you to cook with caution. Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the country, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. From 2017-2019 an estimated average of 2,300 home fires were reported across the country on Thanksgiving Day.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Portions of 12th Avenue closed following serious crash near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Portions of 12th Avenue in Tucson are closed due to a single-vehicle crash. The Tucson Police Department said the northbound lanes of 12th, from Valencia to Santa Paula, will be closed for “an extended period of time.:. The TPD said the driver of...
TUCSON, AZ
yaleclimateconnections.org

Tree planting project aims to cool Tucson neighborhoods, provide food

With their low, spreading branches, mesquite trees provide cooling shade in the Southwest. And the pods they produce have long been a source of food for Indigenous communities there. “The mesquite pod was a significant part of the diet for thousands and thousands of years in this region,” says Victor...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy