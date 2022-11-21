ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Food Bank helps feed the hungry for the holidays

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
MISSOULA - The rising cost of food, gas, and freight has caused food banks across the state to struggle to keep up with demand — and that demand has grown in the past year.

Between January and October of 2021, 35,198 households utilized their local food pantries. In that same time frame this year, 36,712 households are visiting area food banks, marking a 5% jump.

The Missoula Food Bank reports 1 in 4 people in the local community need emergency food services — a number that only amplifies during the holiday season.

The food bank hosted its annual turkey drive on Sunday and was able to give out nearly 1,500 turkeys and all the fixings to local families. But there is still more to give!

Thanks to the Can the Cats competition and donations from the Missoula community, the food bank does still have a turkey dinner for those in need.

People can continue to drop off donations until 1 p.m. at the Missoula Food Bank on Wyoming Street.

Even with inflation driving up prices and certain holiday fixings not being easily accessible this year, the community steps up.

“Missoula is a wonderful community and always steps up in incredible ways," said Missoula Food Bank Program Director Jamie Kocsondy. "We are so grateful. We did amazing in the Can the Cats food drive."

"We got so much food and that just continues through the holiday season and we have a big holiday food drive as well. And um, we’ve been amazed at what continues to come through our door, and how much our community supports the Missoula Food Bank," Kocsondy concluded.

