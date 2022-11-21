Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
vermilioncountyfirst.com
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Remind You PLAN AHEAD for a Safe “Blackout Wednesday”
Danville Police are reminding everyone to be safe and avoid tragic, preventable accidents this Thanksgiving Eve. The night before Thanksgiving is commonly called “Blackout Wednesday” due to the amount of people and students back in town for the holiday and wanting to meet up with friends. Quite often, the drinking situation becomes excessive, and the roads become very dangerous.
newschannel20.com
ISP responds to multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 74
FITHIAN, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police responded to a six-unit motor vehicle crash at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 74 near milepost 202, near Fithian. Officials say one person was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. At 3:14 a.m. the eastbound lanes...
Police investigating robbery, battery at area Walmarts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two crimes happened Monday night at Rantoul and Champaign’s Walmart stores. Rantoul Police said at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at Rantoul’s Walmart. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded electronics and walked out of the store. They also said a weapon was involved. […]
WAND TV
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Gibson City Police investigating retail theft after two suspects in masks make high-speed escape
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Gibson City are investigating after a retail theft happened at the city’s RP Home and Harvest Tuesday morning. Chief Adam Rosendahl said there were two suspects: a man and a woman who were both wearing masks. They fled the store before police officers were able to arrive. Rosendahl […]
WAND TV
illinois.edu
217 Today: Carle Foundation Hospital copes with children with RSV filling its hospital beds
Illinois State Police have adopted changes they say will help keep guns away from people who should not have them. The Illinois Department of Public Health has some tips to help prevent viruses like COVID, RSV and the flu from spreading this Thanksgiving holiday. The new Champaign County executive says...
Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Tenants go weeks without heat; city & court step in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people say the heat in their apartments hasn’t worked for weeks. When the problem wasn’t fixed, the city of Champaign took the property owners to court. Tyler Sigler got the keys to his unit about three weeks ago. “I actually moved in and the heat wouldn’t turn off. Maintenance came […]
11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
