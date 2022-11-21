AUSTIN — A local deputy is recovering after being stabbed while off duty and trying to assist in a store’s investigation.Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, is charged in the Nov. 12 incident that occurred at an H-E-B in Austin. He is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.“Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was taken to a hospital. Due to the extent of his injuries, the deputy needed surgery,” said Austin Police Department in a statement. “The deputy is a former officer with APD.”According to APD, preliminary investigation, surveillance video and witness statements showed that Canales had initially shoplifted ...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO