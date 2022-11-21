Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed Income
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Water
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, Texas
fox7austin.com
Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood
Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
Man dies after crash with parked vehicle in north Austin
APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle.
Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs
Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.
Elgin Courier
Bastrop deputy stabbed in Austin
AUSTIN — A local deputy is recovering after being stabbed while off duty and trying to assist in a store’s investigation.Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, is charged in the Nov. 12 incident that occurred at an H-E-B in Austin. He is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.“Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was taken to a hospital. Due to the extent of his injuries, the deputy needed surgery,” said Austin Police Department in a statement. “The deputy is a former officer with APD.”According to APD, preliminary investigation, surveillance video and witness statements showed that Canales had initially shoplifted ...
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
CBS Austin
One Person dead after being shot in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Boulevard. Pflugerville Police says around 6:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance call, while responding police were told someone was shot. EMS...
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
fox7austin.com
Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
CBS Austin
APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin
Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
KWTX
Fort Hood soldier charged with deadly conduct after woman is struck by stray bullet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm towards a habitation, building or person, after he allegedly fired several rounds in a Killeen neighborhood and a woman was struck by a stray bullet, police said. At about 8:50...
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Man gets 10 years in jail for deadly hit-and-run crash in Leander
A man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in Leander over two years ago.
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
