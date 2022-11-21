ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Austin police talk about case involving homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - Two weeks ago, FOX 7 told you about neighbors in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt who were concerned about a homeless man. They say he was cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. Last week, neighbors said they haven't seen signs of the man. His structures are cleared...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man dies after crashing into parked car in North Austin neighborhood

Police say the driver of an SUV who crashed into a parked car Tuesday in a North Austin neighborhood later died at a hospital. The collision happened in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, just east of Metric Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Bastrop deputy stabbed in Austin

AUSTIN — A local deputy is recovering after being stabbed while off duty and trying to assist in a store’s investigation.Jaime Eliseo Canales, 40, is charged in the Nov. 12 incident that occurred at an H-E-B in Austin. He is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer.“Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times, including in the neck. The deputy was taken to a hospital. Due to the extent of his injuries, the deputy needed surgery,” said Austin Police Department in a statement. “The deputy is a former officer with APD.”According to APD, preliminary investigation, surveillance video and witness statements showed that Canales had initially shoplifted ...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One Person dead after being shot in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Boulevard. Pflugerville Police says around 6:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a disturbance call, while responding police were told someone was shot. EMS...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin

Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX

