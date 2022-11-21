ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position

AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
Nebraska Game and Parks urging hunters to use caution in the field

LINCOLN, NEB. — When you’re spending hours out in the field looking for game, you should never let your guard down when comes to safety. “Hunters are often hunting in groups and hunting with other people if you see anything unsafe or another hunting partner whether they are with you or just out field hunting if you see them being unsafe, tell them to speak up," said Hunter Nikolai, a hunting education coordinator for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic

AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins

LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
$5M in ARPA Funds granted to nursing students

LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions in grant money has been made available for nursing students in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services said they have granted $5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to award scholarships to Nebraska nursing students. The scholarships will be $2,500 per...
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages

KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
