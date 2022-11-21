Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an incident on Sunday night in
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Leonard Fournette impacting Week 12 RB rankings
With Week 12 set to begin with three games on Thanksgiving, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates in preparation for making some hurried start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Gus Edwards and Leonard Fournette are two of the biggest RB worries and would have a big effect on the running back rankings if they're forced to miss time.
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (ankle) injury not considered 'significant'
Chargers' HC Brandon Staley reiterated on Monday that WR Mike Williams did aggravate his high-ankle sprain injury against the Chiefs, but that the damage does not seem overly significant. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams appears to have avoided the worst, but it would not be a surprise were...
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans to start Kyle Allen as new QB 1 against Dolphins
HOUSTON – The Texans switched quarterbacks Wednesday without any formal or public announcement, doing so through their actions and internal communication as Kyle Allen was simply inserted as the new starter with the first-team offense during practice as Davis Mills was benched, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign ex-Patriots DB D’Angelo Ross to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New England Patriots defensive back D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. He played collegiately at New Mexico. Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds....
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith declines to say if Davis Mills or Kyle Allen is Texans’ QB1 for Dolphins game
HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are contemplating making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. “We’re...
Click2Houston.com
Texans, Rockets players give back to the community
HOUSTON – It’s the season of giving and a number of pro athletes that play for your favorite Houston teams are full of spirit. On Monday, a couple of Texans and a Rocket player spent time out in the community spreading love, joy and food. Texans star offensive...
