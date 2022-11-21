ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Mike Williams (ankle) injury not considered 'significant'

Chargers' HC Brandon Staley reiterated on Monday that WR Mike Williams did aggravate his high-ankle sprain injury against the Chiefs, but that the damage does not seem overly significant. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams appears to have avoided the worst, but it would not be a surprise were...
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Texans to start Kyle Allen as new QB 1 against Dolphins

HOUSTON – The Texans switched quarterbacks Wednesday without any formal or public announcement, doing so through their actions and internal communication as Kyle Allen was simply inserted as the new starter with the first-team offense during practice as Davis Mills was benched, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign ex-Patriots DB D’Angelo Ross to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New England Patriots defensive back D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. He played collegiately at New Mexico. Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds....
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Click2Houston.com

Texans, Rockets players give back to the community

HOUSTON – It’s the season of giving and a number of pro athletes that play for your favorite Houston teams are full of spirit. On Monday, a couple of Texans and a Rocket player spent time out in the community spreading love, joy and food. Texans star offensive...
