City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics court hearing delayed

Nick Mosby's day in court over an ethics board violation dispute will be delayed until January according to court records today.

RELATED: Ethics Board finds City Council President Nick Mosby violated law by accepting donations for personal legal defense

The hearing, now scheduled for 2pm on January 10, 2023, was originally meant to take place today.

Based on court records and filings, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics filed it's response to Nick Mosby's emergency motion to postpone on Thursday, November 17th.

In a note on the electronic case record, Mosby's motion to postpone had not been filed at the time the response to the motion had been filed.

"Petitioner's [Mosby's] motion does not demonstrate any good cause to postpone the hearing," states the response from the Baltimore City Board of Ethics.

However, Judge Fletcher-Hill postponed judicial review until January 10.

This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more details.