Baltimore, MD

City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics court hearing delayed

By Amanda Engel
 2 days ago
Nick Mosby's day in court over an ethics board violation dispute will be delayed until January according to court records today.

RELATED: Ethics Board finds City Council President Nick Mosby violated law by accepting donations for personal legal defense

The hearing, now scheduled for 2pm on January 10, 2023, was originally meant to take place today.

Based on court records and filings, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics filed it's response to Nick Mosby's emergency motion to postpone on Thursday, November 17th.

In a note on the electronic case record, Mosby's motion to postpone had not been filed at the time the response to the motion had been filed.

"Petitioner's [Mosby's] motion does not demonstrate any good cause to postpone the hearing," states the response from the Baltimore City Board of Ethics.

However, Judge Fletcher-Hill postponed judicial review until January 10.

This story is developing and will be updated as we gather more details.

Comments / 12

Nicole Mahon
2d ago

Unreal…. Just keep letting them do whatever they want day after day after day… everything is a joke to this family and they keep getting whatever they want

James Howerton
2d ago

Good people of the City of Baltimore, just like you did to his wife, vote this CLOWN out of office!!!

Guest
1d ago

So the big City Council President Mosby can't find a lawyer, really. He can't find a slick, curupt lawyer in the city for representation, too funny.

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council votes 8–5 on reducing requirements that qualify elected officials for a pension

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council has voted 8–5 on a bill that would make it easier for council members and other elected officials in the city to qualify for a pension. The bill—sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby—aims to reduce the number of years required for city councilmembers, the comptroller and the mayor to qualify for a pension from 12 years to eight years.Nearly two-thirds of the council members voted in favor of the bill on Monday.The bill still needs the mayor's signature though.Mosby has referred to the bill as a "companion bill" with the term limits charter...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nick Mosby gets 2-month reprieve to find a lawyer in ethics case

Baltimore’s second-highest elected official is fighting an ethics board order that he return money collected by his and his wife’s defense fund from parties doing business with the city. Last June, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby appealed an ethics board ruling that he had violated gift solicitation...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee murder case delayed as state seeks new prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The trial date for the squeegee kid accused of killing a motorist this summer has been delayed. Police said 15-year-old Tavon Scott shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds after Reynolds threatened a group of squeegee kids with a bat. Last week, a judge ruled that Scott will be tried as an adult.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
BALTIMORE, MD
