Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – November 23, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 23rd, there are two cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Two staff members have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 486 inmates have tested positive; 484 have finished...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police

A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Fire Extinguished at Pottstown CareLink Facility

POTTSTOWN PA – Fire broke out Wednesday night (Nov. 23, 2022) at a mental health care facility at 644 E. High St., operated by Media PA-based CareLink Community Support Services, Montgomery County emergency dispatchers reported. Pottstown Fire Department units and others, including those from Sanatoga, responded to the scene...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot in Allentown on Tuesday dies, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A person who was shot in Allentown on earlier this week has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

5 Stole Nearly $5K in Merchandise from Quakertown Walmart: Police

Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with identifying five people who police say stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise from the Richland Township Walmart just outside Quakertown on Nov. 9. In a Crimewatch post, authorities said the theft occurred at 8:52 p.m. at...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Closed Bridge Reopens in Lower Saucon Township

A small bridge that was closed nearly three years ago due to structural deficiency has reopened following the installation of a new span, township officials said Wednesday. Just in time to help speed up local residents’ Thanksgiving travels, the Lower Saucon Road bridge near Alpine Drive opened on schedule, as officials had said earlier this fall that they hoped to reopen it in November.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
SCIOTA, PA

