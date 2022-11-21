Buy Now, Pay Later: Online payment plan exponentially expanding, but experts and officials eye more regulation and urge consumer caution

Read full article on original website
Is 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Safer Than a Credit Card for Holiday Purchases?
The answers you need could be hiding in the fine print.
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
Ars Technica
Major tax-filing websites secretly share income data with Meta
Here to add another layer of dread ahead of the upcoming tax season, The Markup reported that some of the biggest online e-filing services—unbeknownst to millions of users—have been sharing sensitive user financial information with Meta. Some services linked user names and email addresses with detailed information like income, refund amounts, filing status, and even the amount of dependents’ college scholarships.
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
WIFR
Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season
InvestigateTV - The National Retail Federation predicted holiday shopping this year will approach $1 Trillion, up 6-8% over 2021. To make sure your holiday budget doesn’t balloon, the best strategy is to make a spending plan. Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, shared several tips...
WIFR
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers...
fintechfutures.com
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
Research From Bright Data Shows Cost-of-Living Crisis is Forcing UK Consumers to Spend Less This Black Friday Weekend and Retailers Must Work Hard and Fast to Identify Opportunities
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- On the eve of the year’s biggest shopping weekend, new research from Vanson Bourne and Bright Data reveals that 68% of consumers plan to spend less than previously, with 70% citing ongoing inflationary pressures and a looming global recession as the primary reason for this. What’s more, 42% say price is the number one factor affecting their online purchasing decisions this year, with shoppers looking for an average discount of over 30%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005235/en/ Research from Bright Data shows cost-of-living crisis is forcing UK consumers to spend less this Black Friday weekend and retailers must work hard and fast to identify opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)
Retailers’ extended warranties give no more cover than existing consumer rights, Choice says
Australian consumers are being sold extended warranties that provide no more cover than standard legal rights, the consumer group Choice has claimed. Choice bought products from 80 stores in the Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys chains. It found 91% of the stores tried to sell extended warranties,...
Sumsub offers expertise on how to avoid a conversion-killer with video identification
Sumsub, a global regtech company that helps businesses stay compliant and fight digital fraud, today announced a free webinar “ BaFin-compliant video identification: how to avoid a conversion-killer ” which will take place on November 29, 2022 at 11 AM CET. This webinar will be useful for fintech and banking companies working in countries with emerging video verification laws, as well as for businesses looking to work in these countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005002/en/ BaFin-compliant video identification (Graphic: Business Wire) Earlier this year, Sumsub announced its revamped Video Identification solution is compliant with German KYC/AML regulatory requirements set by BaFin. This means fintech, crypto, trading and gaming businesses located in Germany onboard customers safely and securely – either by using the Sumsub platform and interview scripts for video KYC, or by outsourcing the whole KYC process and letting Sumsub’s in-house trained operators conduct the interviews (in English or German).
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
WIFR
Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies from the heart of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the options to receive the largest return may change for taxpayers. Holiday spending often has Americans thinking about how much...
cryptobusinessworld.com
Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa
Tech company Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa to bring advantages of cryptocurrency-enabled payments to the continent. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions has partnered with a leading digital payments gateway MSF Africa to use the technology to streamline mobile payments for customers in 35 countries in real-time.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
