A reminder that Timothy Weah's dad George is a famous soccer player and politician

Timothy Weah, the USMNT star who scored the team’s first goal of the 2022 World Cup against Wales, may have a last name that sounds familiar to you.

Weah’s father is George Weah, who was a Liberian striker who played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the 1990s, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1995. He then became the president of Liberia in 2017, winning the election that year.

Timothy was born in Brooklyn, played for Paris Saint-Germain like his dad did and now plays for Lille in Ligue 1.

Now, he’s a star for the USMNT, one who is following in his dad’s footsteps.