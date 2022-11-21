First look: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) visit the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders (6-5) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Falcons vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Atlanta Falcons pulled out a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday as 2.5-point home favorites. K Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal with 1:47 to go was the difference. Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who played 2 seasons for the Bears, set the NFL record with his 9th career kickoff return for a touchdown when he returned a kick 103 yards for a score in the 2nd quarter. The win came with a big loss as well as TE Kyle Pitts tore his MCL and was placed on the injured reserve list Monday — he’ll likely need surgery.

Washington, after a 1-4 start, have found a path to victory — thanks to a solid ground game — going 5-1 in the last 6 games. After handing the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss 32-21 two weeks ago, the Commanders used the running game again to hand the Houston Texans a 23-10 loss in Week 11 — Washington covered as a 3-point road favorite.

The Commanders ran the ball 40 times for a total of 153 yards while holding the Texans to 21 rushing yards on 16 carries — Houston’s lead RB Dameon Pierce had just 8 yards on 10 carries. If the Commanders can continue to run the ball this well and QB Taylor Heinicke can be a solid game manager, the Commanders will a be difficult game for upcoming opponents.

Falcons at Commanders odds

Moneyline (ML): Falcons +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Commanders -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Falcons +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Commanders -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Falcons +3.5 (-109) | Commanders -3.5 (-111)

Falcons +3.5 (-109) | Commanders -3.5 (-111) Over/Under (O/U): 43 (O: -107 | U: -113)

2022 betting stats

ML : Falcons 5-6 | Commanders 6-5

: Falcons 5-6 | Commanders 6-5 ATS : Falcons 7-4 | Commanders 6-4-1

: Falcons 7-4 | Commanders 6-4-1 O/U: Falcons 6-5 | Commanders 4-7

Falcons vs. Commanders head-to-head

These 2 teams met last season with Washington winning 34-30 as a 1-point road favorite.

While that game pitted QBs Matt Ryan against Heinicke, this one will have QB Marcus Mariota on the Falcons side.

Heinicke played great in last season’s game, throwing for 290 yards with 3 TDs vs. no INTs, while running for 43 yards. The defense for Atlanta has not improved much and with RB Brian Robinson Jr. added to the mix for the Commanders, Washington is better equipped to put up even more points at home in this game.

Washington leads the all-time series 16-10-1 despite Atlanta being 6-1 in the last 7.

