The best liberal places to live in America

A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study . Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.

Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best liberal places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources, including the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI. This particular data set was acquired by filtering for "very liberal" politics on the 2022 Best Places to Live in America list.

"Very liberal" is based on presidential election results from 2012 and 2016 as compared to the average in the nation. It's important to note that though all the populations are accurate, many of the areas listed are near a larger metropolitan area or city—for example, Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, is right outside of Washington D.C.

Out of the top 50, the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+), outdoor space (Niche average of A), nightlife (Niche average of A+), health (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+) but lacked in the housing (Niche average of B-) and cost of living (Niche average of C) categories.

All four regions in the continental U.S. ( Northeast, South, Midwest, and West ) are included in the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. The median household income of the top 10 best liberal places to live in the U.S. only dipped below six figures in one location (Ocean Park, California), and even then, areas surrounding Santa Monica are affluent .

Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which is #1 on this list, is a Philadelphia suburb with a suburban and urban feel where many residents are liberal and young professionals. The historic Black community offers many amenities and institutions, including basketball courts, a swimming pool, a library, and a variety of vibrant restaurants, breweries, and live music at the Ardmore Music Hall.

College Terrace, California—#23 on this list and near the Stanford University campus—provides a college-town atmosphere and offers residents walkable streets filled with boutiques and restaurants. Arlington, Virginia, #50 on this list, is located in the Washington D.C. area, making it a perfect place for people who want to enjoy the D.C. nightlife—or who are happy to simply commute into the city during the week. Arlington has an urban atmosphere, many parks, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, and residents include many young professionals.

Keep reading to learn more about the best liberal places to live in the U.S., including their population, median rent, median home value, area feel, and more.

#50. Arlington, Virginia

- Population: 236,434

- Median household income: $122,604

- Median home value: $731,700

- Median rent: $2,005

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban

#49. North Highland, Virginia

- Population: 4,423

- Median household income: $109,407

- Median home value: $516,370

- Median rent: $1,936

- Percent of people who own a home: 33%

- Area feel: null

#48. Community Center, California

- Population: 1,957

- Median household income: $242,292

- Median home value: $2,000,001

- Median rent: $2,982

- Percent of people who own a home: 80%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#47. Princeton Meadows, New Jersey

- Population: 14,261

- Median household income: $112,520

- Median home value: $14,261

- Median rent: $1,622

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#46. Agassiz, Massachusetts

- Population: 5,360

- Median household income: $115,077

- Median home value: $1,268,583

- Median rent: $2,391

- Percent of people who own a home: 31%

- Area feel: Urban

#45. Greenmeadow, California

- Population: 2,132

- Median household income: $208,524

- Median home value: $1,968,986

- Median rent: $2,531

- Percent of people who own a home: 75%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#44. Barron Park, California

- Population: 2,967

- Median household income: $202,703

- Median home value: $1,991,754

- Median rent: $2,665

- Percent of people who own a home: 65%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#43. Atlantic Station, Georgia

- Population: 2,378

- Median household income: $68,485

- Median home value: $209,826

- Median rent: $1,773

- Percent of people who own a home: 54%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#42. Thornton Park, Florida

- Population: 376

- Median household income: $102,969

- Median home value: $418,784

- Median rent: $1,160

- Percent of people who own a home: 63%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#41. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

- Population: 13,890

- Median household income: $129,331

- Median home value: $393,300

- Median rent: $1,199

- Percent of people who own a home: 80%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#40. Professorville, California

- Population: 813

- Median household income: $245,749

- Median home value: $1,996,580

- Median rent: $3,424

- Percent of people who own a home: 59%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#39. North Berkeley, California

- Population: 7,624

- Median household income: $94,290

- Median home value: $1,110,325

- Median rent: $1,782

- Percent of people who own a home: 41%

- Area feel: Urban

#38. Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Population: 117,822

- Median household income: $107,490

- Median home value: $843,100

- Median rent: $2,293

- Percent of people who own a home: 35%

- Area feel: Urban

#37. Midtown, California

- Population: 10,581

- Median household income: $189,244

- Median home value: $1,998,327

- Median rent: $3,004

- Percent of people who own a home: 63%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#36. North Rosslyn, Virginia

- Population: 3,135

- Median household income: $150,454

- Median home value: $935,740

- Median rent: $2,493

- Percent of people who own a home: 45%

- Area feel: null

#35. Arlington Forest, Virginia

- Population: 2,811

- Median household income: $170,987

- Median home value: $758,498

- Median rent: $2,255

- Percent of people who own a home: 66%

- Area feel: null

#34. Uptown, Florida

- Population: 1,627

- Median household income: $63,561

- Median home value: $182,197

- Median rent: $1,371

- Percent of people who own a home: 11%

- Area feel: Urban

#33. Evergreen Park, California

- Population: 1,269

- Median household income: $134,423

- Median home value: $1,528,175

- Median rent: $2,426

- Percent of people who own a home: 43%

- Area feel: Urban

#32. Peabody, Massachusetts

- Population: 12,719

- Median household income: $126,795

- Median home value: $934,453

- Median rent: $2,429

- Percent of people who own a home: 42%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#31. Collier Hills North, Georgia

- Population: 576

- Median household income: $77,984

- Median home value: $334,135

- Median rent: $1,711

- Percent of people who own a home: 32%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#30. Crescent Park, California

- Population: 4,018

- Median household income: $232,524

- Median home value: $1,992,024

- Median rent: $3,109

- Percent of people who own a home: 73%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#29. Duveneck/St. Francis, California

- Population: 3,085

- Median household income: $231,908

- Median home value: $1,957,201

- Median rent: $3,082

- Percent of people who own a home: 84%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#28. Clarendon/Courthouse, Virginia

- Population: 9,877

- Median household income: $125,792

- Median home value: $664,532

- Median rent: $2,321

- Percent of people who own a home: 22%

- Area feel: null

#27. Santa Monica, California

- Population: 91,600

- Median household income: $98,300

- Median home value: $1,452,100

- Median rent: $1,900

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: Urban

#26. Oak Hill Park, Massachusetts

- Population: 1,593

- Median household income: $182,402

- Median home value: $822,109

- Median rent: $294

- Percent of people who own a home: 98%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#25. North Bethesda, Maryland

- Population: 49,719

- Median household income: $111,694

- Median home value: $594,100

- Median rent: $1,941

- Percent of people who own a home: 48%

- Area feel: Urban

#24. Riverside, Massachusetts

- Population: 11,912

- Median household income: $74,363

- Median home value: $1,067,010

- Median rent: $2,099

- Percent of people who own a home: 30%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#23. College Terrace, California

- Population: 1,559

- Median household income: $130,770

- Median home value: $2,000,001

- Median rent: $2,539

- Percent of people who own a home: 45%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#22. East Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Population: 11,554

- Median household income: $104,221

- Median home value: $800,979

- Median rent: $2,485

- Percent of people who own a home: 27%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#21. Mid-Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Population: 14,088

- Median household income: $107,122

- Median home value: $854,840

- Median rent: $2,316

- Percent of people who own a home: 37%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#20. Ballston/Virginia Square, Virginia

- Population: 13,929

- Median household income: $129,532

- Median home value: $561,254

- Median rent: $2,290

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: null

#19. Macalester-Groveland, Minnesota

- Population: 18,951

- Median household income: $95,948

- Median home value: $382,714

- Median rent: $1,072

- Percent of people who own a home: 71%

- Area feel: Dense suburban

#18. Wayland, Massachusetts

- Population: 13,823

- Median household income: $192,632

- Median home value: $733,300

- Median rent: $1,263

- Percent of people who own a home: 91%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#17. Old Palo Alto, California

- Population: 3,525

- Median household income: $248,610

- Median home value: $1,994,073

- Median rent: $2,850

- Percent of people who own a home: 77%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#16. Wilshire/Montana, California

- Population: 14,828

- Median household income: $112,966

- Median home value: $1,201,595

- Median rent: $2,135

- Percent of people who own a home: 21%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#15. Downtown North, California

- Population: 3,215

- Median household income: $81,663

- Median home value: $1,575,707

- Median rent: $1,845

- Percent of people who own a home: 28%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#14. Manhasset Hills, New York

- Population: 3,808

- Median household income: $165,833

- Median home value: $847,600

- Median rent: $2,768

- Percent of people who own a home: 92%

- Area feel: Rural

#13. Cambridgeport, Massachusetts

- Population: 13,713

- Median household income: $110,565

- Median home value: $887,195

- Median rent: $2,309

- Percent of people who own a home: 35%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#12. The Port, Massachusetts

- Population: 6,658

- Median household income: $101,998

- Median home value: $805,299

- Median rent: $2,064

- Percent of people who own a home: 33%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#11. Ventura, California

- Population: 4,011

- Median household income: $165,978

- Median home value: $1,440,763

- Median rent: $2,386

- Percent of people who own a home: 38%

- Area feel: Urban

#10. Clayton, Missouri

- Population: 16,763

- Median household income: $108,387

- Median home value: $605,700

- Median rent: $1,334

- Percent of people who own a home: 57%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

#9. Colonial Village, Virginia

- Population: 3,071

- Median household income: $106,428

- Median home value: $376,387

- Median rent: $2,010

- Percent of people who own a home: 32%

- Area feel: null

#8. Bluemont, Virginia

- Population: 7,641

- Median household income: $182,295

- Median home value: $789,707

- Median rent: $2,186

- Percent of people who own a home: 66%

- Area feel: null

#7. Mid-City, California

- Population: 16,938

- Median household income: $108,407

- Median home value: $1,029,245

- Median rent: $1,996

- Percent of people who own a home: 20%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#6. University South, California

- Population: 4,040

- Median household income: $131,190

- Median home value: $1,773,512

- Median rent: $2,186

- Percent of people who own a home: 34%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#5. Great Neck Gardens, New York

- Population: 1,213

- Median household income: $218,603

- Median home value: $980,700

- Median rent: null

- Percent of people who own a home: 60%

- Area feel: Sparse suburban

#4. Brookline, Massachusetts

- Population: 59,223

- Median household income: $113,642

- Median home value: $1,006,200

- Median rent: $2,305

- Percent of people who own a home: 49%

- Area feel: Urban

#3. Ocean Park, California

- Population: 12,072

- Median household income: $96,580

- Median home value: $1,260,192

- Median rent: $1,856

- Percent of people who own a home: 20%

- Area feel: Dense urban

#2. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, Virginia

- Population: 11,927

- Median household income: $116,508

- Median home value: $536,537

- Median rent: $2,051

- Percent of people who own a home: 26%

- Area feel: null

#1. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

- Population: 13,567

- Median household income: $102,092

- Median home value: $346,300

- Median rent: $1,469

- Percent of people who own a home: 64%

- Area feel: Urban suburban mix

