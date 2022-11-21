Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.

2 DAYS AGO