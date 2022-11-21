Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
You never know who’s going to show up on AEW programming and recently The Kingdom made their debut. Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven are now part of the AEW roster, but prior to them joining All Elite Wrestling it was reported that WWE was interested in them as well.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
wrestlingrumors.net
Where It Hurts: Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid Manager Only $100 For WrestleMania
That’s not a good way to go. Wrestling is a unique business to say the least, as there are certain things that are done in the industry that would make no sense elsewhere. This ranges from how the workers are presented to how they are always on the move, the latter of which can get expensive. That can turn into a bigger problem if you annoy your boss, and that is what someone did to the biggest boss in wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Was A Huge Fan Of Former WWE Star
For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it’s not big secret that Vince had his favorites when it came to the wrestlers on the roster. During the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE and he seemed to be working his way up to becoming one of the top stars in the company.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, CHARLIE DEMPSEY WANTS TO FIGHT, SCRYPTS WRITES HIS STORY, A BIG RETURN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at last week’s NXT. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jane make their way to the ring. Mandy says in the immortal words of Queen, another one bites the dust. There...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WWE SIGNING GABI BUTLER
The Gabi Butler signing was in part spurred on by conversations Butler had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam this past July. Butler lives in Florida, so she will be traveling to the WWE Performance Center to train there periodically. Butler is still doing some cheerleading touring and performing, so that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TITLE BOUT ADDED TO SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW STAR GETS NEW NAME AND MORE
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory has been officially added to the WWE Survivor Series PPV. Our friends at Ringside Collectibles will launch their Black Friday sale this Wednesday:. NBC released the following, "first look" at their new game show The Wheel, which will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Made Sgt. Slaughter Miss 6 WrestleMania Events In A Row
Sgt. Slaughter was one of the most controversial superstars during the Golden age of wrestling. The G.I Joe gimmick of Sgt. Slaughter portrayed was also considered a cross-over success. However, there was a time that Vince McMahon made him miss multiple WrestleMania shows and Sgt. Slaughter remembers that vividly. Vince...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed for a trademark on the term "Valhalla", which is the name of the final resting place of the Norse Gods on 11/16. Given their gimmicks, one would think the name is in relation to The Viking Raiders or Sarah Logan, but that's just my conjecture. The trademark filing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: THE ADVANTAGE IS CLEAR, THEORY VERSUS ALI, A WAR GAMES TEAM VISITS RAW, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and AEW is coming from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Illinois, which could get interesting. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone. It’s time to see what the fallout is from Full Gear!. We start with William Regal in the ring who asks if...
