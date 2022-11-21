ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy