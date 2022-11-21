Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 55th, Swope Parkway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a man's death in the 3700 block of East 56th Street. Police said officers were called to the area at about 1 p.m. on a welfare check and found an Alan Young, 32, down in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
Brothers accused of shooting, killing 2 victims Tuesday in Kansas City
A pair of brothers caught by Kansas City, Missouri, police Tuesday near a double murder scene were charged today with both killings.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
KMBC.com
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
Northland shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near NE 81 Street and N. Oak Trafficway.
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting Tuesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday near Northeast 81st Street and North Oak Trafficway. The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not release any information on the shooter.
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
‘His life had meaning’: Shooting victim’s mother blames Kansas City apartment complex
Jackson County prosecutors charged Paul Wright in connection to the death of Terylle Gorham, near the Swope Plaza Apartments on East 49th Street in May.
SB I-635 reopens after KCKPD shots fired investigation
The investigation of a shots fired call closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Kansas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Driver dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 71 Highway near Bannister Road
One person died Wednesday afternoon after a car overturned on the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at Blue River Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Peculiar police say no charges will be filed after girl hit by school bus last week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Peculiar, Missouri, said no charges would be filed after a 5-year-old girl was hit and pinned under a school bus last week. The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they have concluded the investigation and found that both...
Body recovered from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff’s office investigating
An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
Report reveals chain of events of police gunfire with Gardner, Kansas, man
A report was released Tuesday into the actions of two Gardner police officers who were part of a confrontation with a subject last July.
Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon in KC
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a missing and endangered woman on Wednesday afternoon. A Silver Alert for the woman has since been canceled.
