Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
David “Ole Milwaukee” Lynn Bryce, Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas, officiated by Orval Miller. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
scttx.com
William David Campbell Sr.
William David Campbell Sr., 72, of Joaquin, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Joaquin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sardis Cemetery. Interment will be at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County. Born January 8, 1950, Mr. Campbell is the son of M....
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
scttx.com
Joaquin Elementary Places 2nd at District 23AA Academic UIL Meet
November 21, 2022 - On November 17, 2022 Joaquin Elementary traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete in Academic UIL for District 23AA. We are proud of our students for their outstanding performance. Joaquin Elementary placed 2nd as a district. Below are the placings from the event:. Art...
scttx.com
Randy Lynn Andrews
Memorial graveside service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at North Jericho Cemetery, CR 3129 off of FM 699, Center, Texas, with Bro. Mike Belgard officiating. Randy was born and raised in Shelby County. He graduated from Center High School Class of 1969. He loved his...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
newtoncountynews.net
Newton Man’s Jeep Stolen in Chase that Comes Through Newton County
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrested a Vidor man, after he fled from law enforcement officers on State Hwy. 63 East, near the intersection of F.M. 776, Friday, November 18, 2022. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Brister, was taken into custody without incident. He is facing additional charges...
scttx.com
Joaquin Rams vs Cooper Bulldogs for the Regional Semifinal Championship
November 21, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 pm for the regional semifinal championship. This contest will be played at Tyler Rose Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only at the following link: https://athletics.tylerisd.org/HTtickets Joaquin is the home team. Admission: $6.00 across the board. Passes accepted: District, THSCA, and Senior Citizen.
scttx.com
Joaquin Celebrates with ‘An Olde Fashioned Festival’ on Dec. 3rd
November 22, 2022 - The Joaquin Christmas Festival is coming to downtown Joaquin on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 9am!. For additional information, contact Joaquin City Hall 936-269-3021 or Krystal Raybon 903-692-2066.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage vs. Gilmer Preview
LONGVIEW, Texas — It's finally here! The matchup that football fans have been waiting for all year long will happen in the third round of the playoffs. The Carthage Bulldogs are ranked number one in the state, but the Gilmer Buckeyes are right behind them as the number two team in the state.
scttx.com
City of Tenaha Governing Body Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 28 Agenda
November 22, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Monday the 28th day of November 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
scttx.com
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
November 22, 2022 - The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites spectators, shoppers and parade participants to join us Saturday December 3, 2022 for Breakfast with Santa 8am-9am with our annual Christmas parade line up at 9:30am and Parade starts at 10am with Christmas festivities after the parade held in Downtown Timpson. There will also be pictures, craft, gift, food and snack vendors on site, so come watch and enjoy!
scttx.com
Sherry Lynn Caudle
A visitation will be held at Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, with Brother Tim Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center, Texas. Sherry was born...
scttx.com
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner
November 22, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 10am until 1pm. Everyone is invited. If you know any needing a meal delivered (within city limits) facility approval, please call 936-332-2789 or 936-590-5392 and leave message or text by Wednesday, November 23 at noon.
Lufkin intersection cleaned up after wood screws were spilled on road
UPDATE: The roads have been cleaned up, according to Lufkin city officials. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Daniel McCall Drive and College Drive because there are wooden screws all over the road, according to the city of Lufkin. Officials said the screws are two-inches long and they […]
scttx.com
Lloyd Glen Holloway
Glen was born on December 26, 1939, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late A.L. Holloway and Irene Quinn. He was raised in the Blackjack Community and graduated Chireno High School Class of 1958. It was because of school that he had the privilege of marrying his high school sweetheart, Patsy Jean Balch, on December 3, 1960. Patsy and Glen spent over 20 years together in marriage and to that union they had three wonderful children: Deborah, Stephen, and Wendy.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Reports 3 Call, Successful Blood Drive
November 21, 2022 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a relatively light week from November 13th through 19th with just 3 total calls. Here's a summary of the week's events. Sunday evening the JVFD was called to block the entrance to the Sand Isle community per the request of...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Saturday
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 37-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since Saturday. Julian Boyd was last seen on November 19, 2022, around 5 p.m., in the area of County Road 876 off FM 1131 in Evadale, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas
What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
scttx.com
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win
November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
Comments / 0