Pro Wrestling Insider

INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME OPEN FOR VISITORS AT TONIGHT'S RAW, RSVLTS WWE SHIRTS SALE, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE

Our friends at RSVLTS are having a number of doorbuster sales today on shirts, including their WWE collaborations at this link. If you are attending tonight's Monday Night Raw at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, which is located in that venue, will be open for visitors.
ALBANY, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

TEAM BIANCA, WWE PERSONALITIES VISIT INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME, WHAT WAS TAPED FOR THIS WEEK'S WWE MAIN EVENT & MORE

It was announced during Raw that the final member of Team Bianca for Wargames will be revealed on this Friday's Smackdown. A number of WWE personalities stopped by the International Professional Wrestling Museum before tonight's Raw taping in the MVP Arena, which also houses the Museum, including Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE

For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

JADE VS. BOW WOW TO BE FEATURED ON AEW DYNAMITE TOMORROW, GUEVARA PAUSES BLOG

AEW announced, as previously noted on PWInsider.com, that Jade Cargill's confrontation with hip hop star Bow Wow will be featured on tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:. Sammy Guevara announced he will be pausing his vlogs going forward:. Thanks to Paul Jordan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
PWMania

WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon

Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
PWMania

Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY

Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE

WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE
Pro Wrestling Insider

PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES THIS SATURDAY, UPDATED LINEUP

WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series 2022 this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BAUTISTA BACK AS DRAX THIS FRIDAY, SMACKDOWN DVR NOTE AND MORE

A Smackdown note for this Friday. Jeff W. sent word that if you are DVRing the episode, please plan accordingly as Smackdown will be preceded by FOX coverage of a PAC 12 college football game. While there's no guarantee this will happen, should the game run long, Smackdown could begin airing late, so add time to your DVR to prevent cutting off before the end of the episode.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE

AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW MATCH SET FOR WWE NXT TONIGHT

WWE has announced Sol Ruca will face Zoey Stark tonight on NXT.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Foxtel in Australia tweeted the following video announcing WWE's new 24/7 channel will be launching December 6:. [L.A.] I went to an authentic shabu-shabu restaurant and a Japanese supermarket [during WWE tour]. Baron Corbin – Get Ready Ready (Entrance Theme)

