Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Related
Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
Scranton Times Tower Lighting kicks off the 2022 holiday season
SCRANTON, Pa. — The lighting of the radio tower came just after 6 p.m. It was the culmination of a busy night downtown. The block party outside the Scranton Times Building packed an entire block of Penn Avenue for hours. Thousands turned out, the crowd spilling over onto adjacent...
Need for food banks grows this holiday season
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Lines seem to be a part of the daily routine at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank in Shenandoah. Denise Gehrman, the assistant director of the food bank, says several people from across Schuylkill County are traveling to get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.
Travelers fly in and out of Avoca before Thanksgiving holiday
AVOCA, Pa. — As the day wound down, the traveling picked up for Matthew Geraghty of Luzerne County and his wife. The two newlyweds are heading to North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with Matthew's family for the first time. "Getting some quality family time don't get to see my...
Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
Tasty holiday help for needy folks in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tables and tents were set up outside of the Maternal and Family Health Services office in Scranton Monday afternoon to distribute food and other items to more than 180 families who registered for the event. The agency works with local food banks and pantries to supply...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Thanksgiving dinner for thousands
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spirit of giving, in Scranton, two days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers are making sure thousands have a good dinner. Once again, the center of activity is the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue. Friends of the Poor and other volunteers are cooking Thanksgiving dinner, boxing...
5K under the lights at Stone Hedge
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley
The holiday season is almost here, and the Lehigh Valley's newest attractions, entertainment, and dazzling light spectaculars will ensure your holiday is a winter wonderland!
Toys for Tots campaign gets underway in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Toys are starting to fill donation bins inside the Armed Forces Career Center near Stroudsburg. They'll go to many families across Monroe County who rely on the donations. "We're having more families in need than we've seen before because these are hard times for everybody. Having...
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
Scranton radio tower shines bright for decades
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 will be in downtown Scranton for the annual lighting of the radio tower atop the Scranton Times building. It's billed as the regions tallest christmas tree. It's a time for lights, fun, and what many see as the kickoff for the holiday season. "I...
Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
Relief for farm owners as turkeys fly out the door
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The line of people grew inside the turkey pickup area at Pallman Farms in Lackawanna County while employees carried out bird after bird for customers. Craig Pallman says they raised and processed about 9,000 turkeys this year, about 1,000 fewer than usual because of some...
Festival of trees fundraiser kicks off
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes fill the main gallery at the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven. The Festival of Trees is more than a Christmas-themed exhibit but is also a fundraiser to support local organizations. "They decorate a tree, then they...
Holiday staple arrives in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
Viral TikToker Back Again With Fundraiser For Homeless Hackettstown Couple
Remember the TikToker from New Jersey who recently went viral after launching a fundraiser to help an 81-year-old Walmart worker retire?. He’s back again with a new campaign for an elderly couple who were left homeless after several financial difficulties. Devan Bonagura, 19, raised more than $186,000 for Hackettstown...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0