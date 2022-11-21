WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO