Delaware Water Gap, PA

Newswatch 16

Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Need for food banks grows this holiday season

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Lines seem to be a part of the daily routine at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank in Shenandoah. Denise Gehrman, the assistant director of the food bank, says several people from across Schuylkill County are traveling to get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Tasty holiday help for needy folks in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Tables and tents were set up outside of the Maternal and Family Health Services office in Scranton Monday afternoon to distribute food and other items to more than 180 families who registered for the event. The agency works with local food banks and pantries to supply...
SCRANTON, PA
Thanksgiving dinner for thousands

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spirit of giving, in Scranton, two days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers are making sure thousands have a good dinner. Once again, the center of activity is the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue. Friends of the Poor and other volunteers are cooking Thanksgiving dinner, boxing...
SCRANTON, PA
5K under the lights at Stone Hedge

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Toys for Tots campaign gets underway in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Toys are starting to fill donation bins inside the Armed Forces Career Center near Stroudsburg. They'll go to many families across Monroe County who rely on the donations. "We're having more families in need than we've seen before because these are hard times for everybody. Having...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Scranton radio tower shines bright for decades

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 will be in downtown Scranton for the annual lighting of the radio tower atop the Scranton Times building. It's billed as the regions tallest christmas tree. It's a time for lights, fun, and what many see as the kickoff for the holiday season. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Festival of trees fundraiser kicks off

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes fill the main gallery at the Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven. The Festival of Trees is more than a Christmas-themed exhibit but is also a fundraiser to support local organizations. "They decorate a tree, then they...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Holiday staple arrives in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
SCRANTON, PA
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
