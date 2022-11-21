Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
GIVING THANKS: KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share notes of gratitude in 2022
This Thanksgiving week, we posed the question to members of our KPRC 2 team -- What are you thankful for this year?. Below you’ll see their answers, but we also want to hear from you. Tell us what you are most thankful for in 2022 in the comments section at the bottom of this article.
Houston Life Prize Wheel December 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Best bets for your Houston holiday weekend: Thanksgiving Parade, a Christmas train and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hooray! You’re home for Thanksgiving. You’ve had your turkey dinner, watched the big ball game, and put up your tree....
Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story
HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season
HOUSTON – It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands!. Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.
Monkey's Tail gives hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals away every year
Monkey's Tail in Lindale Park continues holiday tradition of distributing food to those in need.
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021
HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
Good Samaritan helps deliver turkeys for 44th Annual Houston Super Feast after truck breaks down
HOUSTON – Thousands will gather for Super Feast and there’s a lot of work to get set up. but the kitchen is where a lot of the work is taking place. The event, which is hosted by City Wide Club, is organized with a lot of heart. According...
Oldest of 3 sisters became their legal guardian after dad allegedly killed mom and disappeared
"I don't want to get killed by him," one of the sisters, who were left orphaned due to an act of violence, told ABC13.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
Local artist Candice D’Meza: ‘Archeologist of the Soul’
Candice D’Meza is a local artist whose body of work spans across theater performance, multiple literary genres, activism, dance, critical pedagogy, ritual, social practice and multiple types of film (documentary, experimental and short). D’Meza is big on “world-building,” and thus attracted to and a participant in the genres of...
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
