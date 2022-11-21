ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel December 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Netflix series 'From Scratch' is Houston woman's real-life love story

HOUSTON - A super successful show on Netflix called 'From Scratch' is based on a Houston family. It's a real-life love story about an American woman and an Italian man that is certainly worth watching. Have you seen it?. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 fun ways to use natural garlands this Holiday season

HOUSTON – It’s time to say yes to fresh garlands!. Kim Czuppon and Jessica Malpass, co-owners of Forget-Me-Not Pots, showed us different styles for home décor and simple ways to use them throughout the season, including in dinner settings, holiday cards and even to add a touch of green to your wrapped presents.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston ‘juggings’ are soaring; 2022 totals already higher than 2021

HOUSTON – Vicki Carr looks back to what took place earlier this month and has a chuckle, but that was not the case on Nov. 11. On that day, Carr was followed for 17 miles from her favorite grocery store to her daughter’s home. Those keeping a close eye on her, according to law enforcement, were juggers.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local artist Candice D’Meza: ‘Archeologist of the Soul’

Candice D’Meza is a local artist whose body of work spans across theater performance, multiple literary genres, activism, dance, critical pedagogy, ritual, social practice and multiple types of film (documentary, experimental and short). D’Meza is big on “world-building,” and thus attracted to and a participant in the genres of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
PEARLAND, TX

