ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

By Dom DiFurio
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmyGC_0jJ5YRLs00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

It's a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. Even a half of a percentage point increase can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the last decade, homebuyers have locked in mortgage rates that are far more affordable than what's suddenly on offer in today's high rate environment. And sellers aren't exactly coming down on price – home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-2021.

And yet there are still metro areas where home buyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list. Metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 1,676 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $260,000.

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNqyA_0jJ5YRLs00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami, FL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.962
- Total homes sold: 420
- Median sale price: $485,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAVBv_0jJ5YRLs00
huangcolin // Shutterstock

#49. Clearlake, CA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $282,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sULCb_0jJ5YRLs00
WeaponizingArchitecture // Wikicommons

#48. Saginaw, MI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 36
- Median sale price: $143,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JSGx_0jJ5YRLs00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Shelbyville, TN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $299,450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCvug_0jJ5YRLs00
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Utica, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
- Total homes sold: 37
- Median sale price: $182,500

You may also like: Best small towns to live in across America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufXwl_0jJ5YRLs00
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#45. Jasper, IN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $224,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ectL_0jJ5YRLs00
Ulf Nammert // Shutterstock

#44. Port Angeles, WA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $464,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBGv2_0jJ5YRLs00
Michael Deemer // Shutterstock

#43. Indiana, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.959
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $165,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ekigs_0jJ5YRLs00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Macon, GA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.958
- Total homes sold: 41
- Median sale price: $248,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsFRv_0jJ5YRLs00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Farmington, MO metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $159,900

You may also like: Best place to live in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsqoH_0jJ5YRLs00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $737,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcG0T_0jJ5YRLs00
Canva

#39. Muskogee, OK metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $149,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KWvB_0jJ5YRLs00
Canva

#38. Mount Airy, NC metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $239,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w761i_0jJ5YRLs00
IanSkylake17 // Shutterstock

#37. Ashtabula, OH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $137,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzaFL_0jJ5YRLs00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bowling Green, KY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $219,000

You may also like: Best places to retire in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IKha_0jJ5YRLs00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Evansville, IN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 64
- Median sale price: $152,250

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiCYj_0jJ5YRLs00
Jeffrey B. Banke // Shutterstock

#34. Gardnerville Ranchos, NV metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $690,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAd66_0jJ5YRLs00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
- Total homes sold: 82
- Median sale price: $360,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zvae_0jJ5YRLs00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#32. Wenatchee, WA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $521,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yO7Z_0jJ5YRLs00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#31. Sherman, TX metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $291,500

You may also like: States with the lowest property taxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AsF1_0jJ5YRLs00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#30. Hot Springs, AR metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $245,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWWhc_0jJ5YRLs00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sterling, IL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $103,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlLm3_0jJ5YRLs00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Logan, UT metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 24
- Median sale price: $462,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJbyR_0jJ5YRLs00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Cañon City, CO metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $392,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hzv0t_0jJ5YRLs00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Erie, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 46
- Median sale price: $149,950

You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXZ7A_0jJ5YRLs00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jacksonville, IL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $124,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270LOD_0jJ5YRLs00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#24. Cumberland, MD metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $120,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6UhB_0jJ5YRLs00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Peoria, IL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 101
- Median sale price: $130,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25M3VC_0jJ5YRLs00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tullahoma, TN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
- Total homes sold: 24
- Median sale price: $270,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IHNW_0jJ5YRLs00
Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock

#21. Corning, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $166,900

You may also like: Can you guess these famous skylines?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pMic_0jJ5YRLs00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Owensboro, KY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $190,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TpBa_0jJ5YRLs00
Hot Furnace // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Athens, TX metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.950
- Total homes sold: 21
- Median sale price: $334,990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt99g_0jJ5YRLs00
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#18. Key West, FL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.949
- Total homes sold: 22
- Median sale price: $805,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE8Nu_0jJ5YRLs00
Michael J. Kearney // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Clinton, IA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
- Total homes sold: 17
- Median sale price: $147,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABX2d_0jJ5YRLs00
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Paragould, AR metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $161,500

You may also like: The richest town in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orRsx_0jJ5YRLs00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ottawa, IL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 27
- Median sale price: $117,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKcWV_0jJ5YRLs00
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#14. Poplar Bluff, MO metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $180,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUuQE_0jJ5YRLs00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#13. Fergus Falls, MN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $257,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrMwP_0jJ5YRLs00
Public Domain

#12. Las Cruces, NM metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.946
- Total homes sold: 38
- Median sale price: $315,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCdxW_0jJ5YRLs00
Alvin Feng // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sandpoint, ID metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.944
- Total homes sold: 17
- Median sale price: $580,000

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aI4R_0jJ5YRLs00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#10. Shelby, NC metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.940
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $220,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbSCE_0jJ5YRLs00
Canva

#9. Zanesville, OH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.937
- Total homes sold: 15
- Median sale price: $140,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YtBo_0jJ5YRLs00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gadsden, AL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.935
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $205,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjxo3_0jJ5YRLs00
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kendallville, IN metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.934
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $262,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nk0Se_0jJ5YRLs00
Tc65306n // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pottsville, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.930
- Total homes sold: 35
- Median sale price: $101,100

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDqix_0jJ5YRLs00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Hutchinson, KS metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.926
- Total homes sold: 16
- Median sale price: $154,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2xzE_0jJ5YRLs00
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#4. Lake Charles, LA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $215,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKNV3_0jJ5YRLs00
Jumping Rocks // Getty Images

#3. Ardmore, OK metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $136,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1vYA_0jJ5YRLs00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rome, GA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.916
- Total homes sold: 19
- Median sale price: $170,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nkrx_0jJ5YRLs00
ROBERT SBARRA // Shutterstock

#1. New Castle, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.898
- Total homes sold: 27
- Median sale price: $140,000

You may also like: These are best cities to raise a family in

Comments / 0

Related
Greg Wilson, CFA

Study Shows States the Average Buyer Can Still Afford a House

We all know real estate is about location, location, location. But did you know that the same house in a different state could cost you an extra $1 million or more? A 2000-square-foot house in the least expensive state would cost $150,000 whereas the same house in the most expensive state would cost almost $1.3M.
Business Insider

See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles

If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
EVERETT, WA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Grow the Fastest in the Next Few Decades

The population of the United States is forever shifting, with changing birth and death rates as well as immigration and migration patterns. The result is that while some parts of the country are stagnating or losing people, others are growing rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years.    The U.S. population […]
OREGON STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy