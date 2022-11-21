ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacker

Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price

By Dom DiFurio
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SzUn_0jJ5YLIk00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price

The Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they're still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than list price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 7,816 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $350,000.

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFKo7_0jJ5YLIk00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#50. Harrisburg, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.002
- Total homes sold: 146
- Median sale price: $269,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtii5_0jJ5YLIk00
spablab // Flickr

#49. Providence, RI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 323
- Median sale price: $410,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mPil_0jJ5YLIk00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Albertville, AL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $253,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aupjF_0jJ5YLIk00
Teemu008 /// Flickr

#47. Bloomington, IL metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 43
- Median sale price: $212,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLw9a_0jJ5YLIk00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#46. Wilmington, DE metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 164
- Median sale price: $327,450

You may also like: Best big cities to live in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWEwl_0jJ5YLIk00
Forevaclevah // Wikimedia Commons

#45. New Brunswick, NJ metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 632
- Median sale price: $450,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5k7R_0jJ5YLIk00
Bruce Emmerling // Wikicommons

#44. Baltimore, MD metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.003
- Total homes sold: 607
- Median sale price: $335,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj5cm_0jJ5YLIk00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#43. Omaha, NE metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 213
- Median sale price: $300,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1FJ4_0jJ5YLIk00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. Portland, ME metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 159
- Median sale price: $460,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rq4y_0jJ5YLIk00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#41. York, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.004
- Total homes sold: 138
- Median sale price: $229,950

You may also like: Best lake towns to live in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvHbt_0jJ5YLIk00
Pixabay

#40. Lebanon, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
- Total homes sold: 43
- Median sale price: $250,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7ibT_0jJ5YLIk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Boston, MA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.005
- Total homes sold: 845
- Median sale price: $650,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HaYa_0jJ5YLIk00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#38. Albany, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 166
- Median sale price: $309,113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uv9iy_0jJ5YLIk00
Artazum // Shutterstock

#37. Shelton, WA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 25
- Median sale price: $425,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVwVp_0jJ5YLIk00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#36. San Jose, CA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 206
- Median sale price: $1,377,500

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2za304_0jJ5YLIk00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Joplin, MO metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.006
- Total homes sold: 48
- Median sale price: $174,965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOX4r_0jJ5YLIk00
Max Pixel

#34. Milwaukee, WI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 325
- Median sale price: $292,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoFCM_0jJ5YLIk00
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#33. Frederick, MD metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 286
- Median sale price: $510,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sTwJ_0jJ5YLIk00
Creative Commons

#32. Oshkosh, WI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 39
- Median sale price: $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000AWR_0jJ5YLIk00
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#31. Hillsdale, MI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $168,500

You may also like: How much the typical home cost in your state in 1950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWayP_0jJ5YLIk00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Albany, OR metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.007
- Total homes sold: 23
- Median sale price: $370,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9Vzb_0jJ5YLIk00
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

#29. Fort Polk South, LA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 39
- Median sale price: $177,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVIQi_0jJ5YLIk00
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#28. Keene, NH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 20
- Median sale price: $257,450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22obIw_0jJ5YLIk00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#27. Concord, NH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.008
- Total homes sold: 32
- Median sale price: $438,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEgnT_0jJ5YLIk00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Reading, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 67
- Median sale price: $227,000

You may also like: Metros where people owe more than their homes are worth

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#25. Camden, NJ metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 336
- Median sale price: $295,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xigMZ_0jJ5YLIk00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#24. Worcester, MA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.009
- Total homes sold: 212
- Median sale price: $396,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6xbk_0jJ5YLIk00
William Silver // Shutterstock

#23. St. Marys, GA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 26
- Median sale price: $308,407

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErpcC_0jJ5YLIk00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Syracuse, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.010
- Total homes sold: 121
- Median sale price: $182,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvQYV_0jJ5YLIk00
E Pasqualli // Shutterstock

#21. Bennington, VT metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
- Total homes sold: 14
- Median sale price: $222,000

You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4Jqx_0jJ5YLIk00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#20. Staunton, VA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.011
- Total homes sold: 27
- Median sale price: $305,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToLAf_0jJ5YLIk00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#19. Santa Rosa, CA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
- Total homes sold: 73
- Median sale price: $780,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV8Qj_0jJ5YLIk00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#18. Green Bay, WI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.012
- Total homes sold: 60
- Median sale price: $279,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhRog_0jJ5YLIk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Manchester, NH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
- Total homes sold: 118
- Median sale price: $420,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0nQR_0jJ5YLIk00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#16. Topeka, KS metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.014
- Total homes sold: 41
- Median sale price: $191,500

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmhcq_0jJ5YLIk00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#15. Trenton, NJ metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
- Total homes sold: 72
- Median sale price: $343,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rBJc_0jJ5YLIk00
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Oakland, CA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.015
- Total homes sold: 354
- Median sale price: $950,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeM2h_0jJ5YLIk00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#13. Newark, NJ metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.016
- Total homes sold: 489
- Median sale price: $465,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLir7_0jJ5YLIk00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Springfield, MA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.017
- Total homes sold: 150
- Median sale price: $315,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNdCN_0jJ5YLIk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta, ME metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.018
- Total homes sold: 37
- Median sale price: $252,000

You may also like: Oldest cities in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jche9_0jJ5YLIk00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Canton, OH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
- Total homes sold: 92
- Median sale price: $167,450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtSGi_0jJ5YLIk00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lancaster, PA metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.019
- Total homes sold: 118
- Median sale price: $325,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugS0t_0jJ5YLIk00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#8. Hartford, CT metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.020
- Total homes sold: 308
- Median sale price: $312,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSUiG_0jJ5YLIk00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Appleton, WI metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
- Total homes sold: 52
- Median sale price: $258,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbzgk_0jJ5YLIk00
Canva

#6. Ruidoso, NM metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.022
- Total homes sold: 13
- Median sale price: $369,000

You may also like: 50 best beach towns to live in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTt8n_0jJ5YLIk00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#5. Burlington, VT metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.026
- Total homes sold: 61
- Median sale price: $415,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8qzO_0jJ5YLIk00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buffalo, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.032
- Total homes sold: 175
- Median sale price: $250,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flSGM_0jJ5YLIk00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marion, OH metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.057
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $154,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRBMj_0jJ5YLIk00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Batavia, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.067
- Total homes sold: 18
- Median sale price: $198,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsUBX_0jJ5YLIk00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rochester, NY metro area

- Average sale to list ratio: 1.088
- Total homes sold: 202
- Median sale price: $206,500

You may also like: Best places to retire in America

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Here’s How Much You Need to Earn to Own a Home in a Major U.S. Metro Area

Buying a home in the United States is part of the long-promised American Dream, but for some—especially those living in proximity to a major city—a dream it will remain. According to new data from Redfin, a homebuyer must earn $107,281 to afford the $2,682 monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home. That number, the company said, was up 45.6 percent from $73,668 just one year ago.
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles

If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
EVERETT, WA
Greg Wilson, CFA

Study Shows States the Average Buyer Can Still Afford a House

We all know real estate is about location, location, location. But did you know that the same house in a different state could cost you an extra $1 million or more? A 2000-square-foot house in the least expensive state would cost $150,000 whereas the same house in the most expensive state would cost almost $1.3M.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Grow the Fastest in the Next Few Decades

The population of the United States is forever shifting, with changing birth and death rates as well as immigration and migration patterns. The result is that while some parts of the country are stagnating or losing people, others are growing rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years.    The U.S. population […]
OREGON STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in America

Two NC cities were named "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement in 2022" by a major national publication. Here's why!Photo byPinehurst.com. After working for a number of years at a job, one thing that most people look forward to is riding off in the sunset and enjoying their retirement. While some people may stay in their hometown, others like to go somewhere else to enjoy the latter years of their life. Well, one major national publication thinks that not one but two cities in North Carolina are a few of the best places to enjoy retirement! In this article, we will take a look at which two NC cities were chosen as well as a few other cities that made the list!
PINEHURST, NC
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy