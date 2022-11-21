ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
WBUR

Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races

Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
bunewsservice.com

How does Question 3’s rejection affect Massachusetts consumers?

Question 3 was rejected by Massachusetts voters during the 2022 midterm elections. If passed, it would have changed the laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and limited liquor licenses for retailers, according to the AP. Question 3 was the only question on the ballot to not get approved by...
The Center Square

New Massachusetts bill would prevent license revocation due to student loan default

(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland. “Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in...
MassLive.com

Will Gov. Charlie Baker run for president in 2024? ‘Point blank’ no, he says

While Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker cannot rule out a future return to politics, he will not be a presidential candidate in the coming election cycle. “I think anybody in public life never slams anything completely,” the outgoing governor said in a Sunday interview with WCVB. “But I’m certainly not going to... I’m not going to be a candidate in 2024.”
Massachusetts State

