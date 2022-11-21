Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Cultural Trust: Talent 'Town in Flames'
This story is shared in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust. In September of 2020, the Almeda Fire hit the town of Talent, Oregon. Spreading widely and rapidly, the fire destroyed homes, businesses, and many forms of wild and plant life. In total the fire destroyed 2,600 homes between Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. It was the most destructive wildfire in Oregon’s recorded history. More than 3,000 people were displaced during this tragedy, including residents of several mobile home parks, some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In Oregon Say The Increase In Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is Due To Measure 110
Measure 110: Local law enforcement in Josephine County is fed up with statewide initiatives that legalize the personal possession of illegal substances. This comes as a result of an increase in the number of synthetic opioids that are being distributed throughout our state. Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
KTVL
Driver dies after single vehicle rollover on Highway 101
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one man is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 101 early Monday morning. According to police, 41-year-old Allen Shaffar of Brookings was driving on the highway near milepost 344 when his vehicle rolled over. Shaffar was pronounced dead upon arrival...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
