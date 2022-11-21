This story is shared in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust. In September of 2020, the Almeda Fire hit the town of Talent, Oregon. Spreading widely and rapidly, the fire destroyed homes, businesses, and many forms of wild and plant life. In total the fire destroyed 2,600 homes between Ashland, Talent, Phoenix and Medford. It was the most destructive wildfire in Oregon’s recorded history. More than 3,000 people were displaced during this tragedy, including residents of several mobile home parks, some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

