Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Judge rules Missouri town cannot ban woman seeking records
An Edgar Springs woman won a partial victory Tuesday in her long-running dispute with her city when a judge ruled local officials violated her constitutional rights and the state’s Sunshine Law.
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court rules judge properly barred defendant's wife from courtroom
Even though an Arapahoe County judge made no mention of longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent on courtroom closures when he decided to exclude a defendant's wife from the majority of her husband's criminal trial, Colorado's highest court has decided, 6-1, the banishment was nevertheless proper. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal...
thecentersquare.com
Democrat-majority North Carolina Supreme Court rules against lawmakers in school funding case
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina trial court will determine the exact amount of what’s expected to be hundreds of millions in education spending ordered by the state Supreme Court on Friday in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. "A quarter-century ago, this Court recognized that the...
abovethelaw.com
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
Rare hand count of votes in rural Nevada is halted by state high court
PAHRUMP, Nev. — An unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”. Volunteers...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds
Lawyers for the state told the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should reverse a lower court’s refusal to dismiss an alleged whistleblower’s wrongful-termination lawsuit against the governor. The lawsuit involves Polly Carver-Kimm, the former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Carver-Kimm was fired in 2020, and subsequently filed a lawsuit against […] The post Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit challenging 'bump stocks' ban
The Supreme Court on Monday dealt another blow to a lawsuit challenging a federal ban on "bump stock" attachments that modify semi-automatic firearms to shoot more rapidly. The high court's decision once again leaves in place a 2017 measure enacted under former President Donald Trump's administration after a gunman in Las Vegas used such attachments to execute one of the deadliest mass shootings in national history, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.
Griffin Fails to File Paperwork: New Mexico Supreme Court Affirms Couy Griffin Removal
The deposed Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin failed to explain to New Mexico’s highest court how he would challenge his removal from elected office, so the court threw out his appeal.
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander.
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates law allowing abortions up to six weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily reinstated the state's law that allows abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy while the court considers an appeal in the case.
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
WBUR
ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case
Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
coloradopolitics.com
By 5-2, state Supreme Court green-lights investors' lawsuit against Denver energy company
In a divided ruling on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court permitted a pension plan for law enforcement to sue a Denver-based oil and gas company for allegedly misleading investors in violation of a Depression-era law designed to prevent fraud. The question for the state's highest court was whether Jagged Peak...
Georgia Supreme Court will have final say on controversial heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — Just days after a Fulton County judge ruled that Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law was unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court will have the final say. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with state lawmakers on both sides on Thursday. They say will not try new abortion legislation until the Supreme Court makes its ruling.
statenews.org
Despite Ohio Supreme Court ruling, attorney on $300 unemployment checks case says it isn't over
The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the case over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the power to cut off $300 weekly checks to unemployed Ohioans last summer, three months before the federal program that funded those pandemic assistance checks ended. But the attorney who argued for those payments said...
Judge hears arguments on motion to intervene in abortion case; decision to come
CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming. District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations. ...
