Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms

One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds

Lawyers for the state told the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should reverse a lower court’s refusal to dismiss an alleged whistleblower’s wrongful-termination lawsuit against the governor. The lawsuit involves Polly Carver-Kimm, the former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Carver-Kimm was fired in 2020, and subsequently filed a lawsuit against […] The post Supreme Court hears arguments in wrongful-firing case against Reynolds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit challenging 'bump stocks' ban

The Supreme Court on Monday dealt another blow to a lawsuit challenging a federal ban on "bump stock" attachments that modify semi-automatic firearms to shoot more rapidly. The high court's decision once again leaves in place a 2017 measure enacted under former President Donald Trump's administration after a gunman in Las Vegas used such attachments to execute one of the deadliest mass shootings in national history, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.
ACLU asks Supreme Court to rule in Massachusetts police surveillance case

Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving the use of police surveillance cameras outside a Massachusetts woman's home. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday, citing the case of Daphne Moore, whose Springfield home was under police surveillance for eight months. Police placed a camera on a utility pole outside her home in 2017 during a federal investigation of a drug trafficking ring. Moore's daughter was charged with drug trafficking in 2017. A year later, Moore, then an assistant clerk magistrate Hampden Superior Court, was charged with money laundering, narcotics conspiracy and lying to federal authorities.
Judge hears arguments on motion to intervene in abortion case; decision to come

CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments from attorneys, a Teton County judge said Monday she will issue a decision within weeks on whether to allow anti-abortion lawmakers and an advocacy group to join a case challenging a state law that would restrict abortion access in Wyoming. District Judge Melissa Owens said she would enter the order within a week or two. She called it an “extremely difficult decision,” and said she wants to be “thorough.” Owens also complimented attorneys on both sides for their “fantastic” presentations. ...
