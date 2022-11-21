Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr on FITE.TV:. *EC3 & WIldKat Sports’ Matt Lancie vs. Danny Flamingo & Thom Latimer. *WildKat Sports Revolution Champion Chuck Devine vs. Nate Bradley. *NWA National Heavyweight Championship Cyon vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason (non title) *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Jazmine Allure. If...
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LUCHA LIBRE AAA DEBUT IN ARIZONA NEXT WEEK, CAIN VELASQUEZ TO APPEAR
The updated lineup for the 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana & Arez...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLE AUTUMN COMING TO AXS TV, FANTASTICA MANIA TOUR LUCHA TALENTS SET & MORE NJPW NOTES
Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito from Battle Autumn in Osaka will headline the 12/1 edition of New Japan on AXS TV. I believe the FTR bout from that event will also be featured on an upcoming episode. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced they will be holding an interactive live signing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Foxtel in Australia tweeted the following video announcing WWE's new 24/7 channel will be launching December 6:. [L.A.] I went to an authentic shabu-shabu restaurant and a Japanese supermarket [during WWE tour]. Baron Corbin – Get Ready Ready (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
JADE VS. BOW WOW TO BE FEATURED ON AEW DYNAMITE TOMORROW, GUEVARA PAUSES BLOG
AEW announced, as previously noted on PWInsider.com, that Jade Cargill's confrontation with hip hop star Bow Wow will be featured on tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:. Sammy Guevara announced he will be pausing his vlogs going forward:. Thanks to Paul Jordan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
