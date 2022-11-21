ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Roger W. Webster

Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: November 22, 2022

2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
BEDFORD, IN
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society

PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program

DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners

BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday

ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
ORLEANS, IN
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN

