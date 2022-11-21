Read full article on original website
Obituary: Roger W. Webster
Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Showers Plaza is to be renamed Fernandez Plaza in honor of John Fernandez, former Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will dedicate Showers Plaza as the Fernandez Plaza on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m. during the annual Holiday Market. Residents are invited to join Mayor Hamilton and other community leaders on the plaza outside City Hall to honor former Mayor John Fernandez.
Bender Lumber Challenges Communities to give to Salvation Army Red Kettles with a $20,750 match in Southern Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – The match is back. The Salvation Army is excited to announce that for the third year in a row Bloomington-based Bender Lumber Co. has stepped up to offer a series of matching gifts that could double every dollar dropped into Red Kettles in eight Southern Indiana counties on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
Police Log: November 22, 2022
2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
'I just want to say thank you': Family thanks staff who help saved loved one
Cory Tiller collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. CPR and an AED saved his life.
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society
PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program
DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners
BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Johnson County 4th grade math teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
GREENWOOD – The Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation today surprised Angela Fowler, a fourth-grade math teacher at Grassy Creek Elementary in Johnson County, with the prestigious Milken Educator Award – which comes with a prize of $25,000 from the foundation. “Miss Angela Fowler’s passion...
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday
ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
