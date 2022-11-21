Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Return
The WWE roster is loaded with talent right now, but there are more than few WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury, and it looks like one of biggest names in the company could be returning soon. Fightful Select reports that as of last week...
Report: WWE's Becky Lynch to return soon, planned for WarGames match
The former WWE Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion could be revealed Friday.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rhea Ripley earns WarGames advantage
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage in Saturday's WarGames match.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Triple threat United States championship match set for Survivor Series
For weeks, issues have been escalating between United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions in Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series. During Raw, Rollins would...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA TALKS, AJ ON THE BUMP AND MORE
AJ Styles will be on Saturday's Survivor Series preview edition of The Bump. Shotzi will be on the show as well. Rhea Ripley talks wrestling career ‘starting up again’ heading into WWE Survivor Series in the New York Post. ... Thanks to James Norberto. Team Bianca vs. Damage...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JADE VS. BOW WOW TO BE FEATURED ON AEW DYNAMITE TOMORROW, GUEVARA PAUSES BLOG
AEW announced, as previously noted on PWInsider.com, that Jade Cargill's confrontation with hip hop star Bow Wow will be featured on tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:. Sammy Guevara announced he will be pausing his vlogs going forward:. Thanks to Paul Jordan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Foxtel in Australia tweeted the following video announcing WWE's new 24/7 channel will be launching December 6:. [L.A.] I went to an authentic shabu-shabu restaurant and a Japanese supermarket [during WWE tour]. Baron Corbin – Get Ready Ready (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR LUCHA LIBRE AAA DEBUT IN ARIZONA NEXT WEEK, CAIN VELASQUEZ TO APPEAR
The updated lineup for the 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana & Arez...
