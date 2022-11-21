The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.

2 DAYS AGO