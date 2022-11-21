Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KREM
Multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest following Tuesday snow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies reported numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, as snow fell across the region. By Wednesday morning, most major roads were clear but the fog was an issue in many areas. WSDOT reminded drivers to "turn on your headlights and don't out drive your visibility."
610KONA
Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain
With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
610KONA
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
ifiberone.com
Hanford Reach fish hatchery near Basin City to close due to near-record low steelhead salmon returns; no fishing allowed
BASIN CITY - On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of the Ringold-Meseberg Hatchery just southwest of Basin City. State officials say that means people will be unable fish for steelhead in the area. This year’s return of Ringold Springs Hatchery steelhead is...
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
610KONA
Dep. Of Ecology Watching Stagnant Air In Central Washington
The Washington Department of Ecology is closely watching stagnant air over five counties in Central Washington. Department spokesperson Emily Tasaka says a National Weather Service Stagnant Air Advisory has been extended until 10pm Tuesday night. "It doesn't mean that there's a burn ban right now," said Tasaka. "Ecology's going to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects
ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
kpq.com
Burn Ban Issued for NCW
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
Occupational Health Safety
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
