With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO