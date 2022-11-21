ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
610KONA

Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain

With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
IDAHO STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest

Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow

SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Dep. Of Ecology Watching Stagnant Air In Central Washington

The Washington Department of Ecology is closely watching stagnant air over five counties in Central Washington. Department spokesperson Emily Tasaka says a National Weather Service Stagnant Air Advisory has been extended until 10pm Tuesday night. "It doesn't mean that there's a burn ban right now," said Tasaka. "Ecology's going to...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects

ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
OREGON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area. The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties. A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves. The restrictions were...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy