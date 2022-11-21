ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Yvonne Beard Binns
2d ago

my take awaynis we the people of thenuntied states are once again getting the shaft. we need the money here and no we don't get it

Reply
2
Related
Daily Beast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Washington Examiner

Biden goes all in on the UN's 'climate reparations' scam

The Biden administration has agreed to pay “climate reparations” because Democrats love nothing more than a good, old-fashioned climate scam. President Joe Biden and his administration have, in principle, reached an agreement to pay money to poor countries as a form of “climate justice.” The logic goes that the U.S. and other wealthy countries are most responsible for carbon pollution, and so we have to pay money to poorer countries to offset the costs. This is because we are supposed to now pretend that any time a hurricane or a mudslide or some other extreme weather event happens, it is because of the mystical magic of “climate change,” regardless of evidence to the contrary.
The Associated Press

UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said. The progress made last year at the global climate meeting in Glasgow was maintained. “There was no backtracking. Which as a result, one could say, is highly unambitious. And I would actually agree,” a tired Stiell said hours after the Egyptian climate talks finished with one last around-the-clock push. “To say that ... we have, stood still. Yeah, that’s not great,” Stiell said. But he still likes the overall outcome of the first set of climate talks he oversaw, in particular the long-sought compensation fund for nations that didn’t cause warming.
natureworldnews.com

Earth "Still on the Brink of Climate Catastrophe" Despite Multiple International Efforts

The world is still "on the verge of a climate catastrophe," notwithstanding the Cop27 agreement. Hailing decision to establish a loss and damage fund, but experts warn top economies must vow greater reductions in carbon emissions. Multinational Agreements. After the agreement struck at the Cop27 UN climate conference on Sunday,...
BBC

COP27: Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress

A historic deal has been struck at the UN's COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. It ends almost 30 years of waiting by nations facing huge climate impacts. But developed nations left dissatisfied over progress on...
The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

COP27 delegates establish fund for climate impacts

In concluding the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, UN climate negotiations delegates have agreed to establish a fund designed to help vulnerable countries deal with losses and damages from climate impacts. The $2 billion for the African Cities Water Adaptation fund will be mobilized for local communities...
Washington Examiner

China must pay into the post-COP27 climate fund

The recent COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt ended with an agreement in which wealthier countries, including the United States, would pay into a "loss and damage" fund to support less wealthy nations that are being battered by the effects of climate change. Notably, however, the world’s second-largest economy, China, has been able to avoid having to pay into the fund. That's a problem because China is the world’s biggest polluter.
Fortune

The world needs a Marshall Plan to fight climate change–and politicians are failing to show ambition. Business can’t afford to wait

COP27 concluded without a firm commitment to keep global warming within the margin of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh were a missed opportunity. The pledge to keep global temperature rises under 1.5 degrees is just about alive, affirmed by G20 leaders in Bali–but there’s no clear plan to deliver it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The climate grift continues

The U.N. Climate Conference has left behind a terrible stench. But it doesn’t come from the 400 jets that flew world leaders to that exercise in retributive multilateral egalitarianism last weekend. Carbon dioxide is an odorless gas, so even though do-gooding pols pumped thousands of tons of it into the atmosphere, the rank smell they left in their wake is not a physical one perceived by the olfactory senses.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy