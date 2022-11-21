Read full article on original website
Yvonne Beard Binns
2d ago
my take awaynis we the people of thenuntied states are once again getting the shaft. we need the money here and no we don't get it
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Daily Beast
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
AOL Corp
Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'
Campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the United States is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, Walker suggested the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions." "If we...
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Washington Examiner
Biden goes all in on the UN's 'climate reparations' scam
The Biden administration has agreed to pay “climate reparations” because Democrats love nothing more than a good, old-fashioned climate scam. President Joe Biden and his administration have, in principle, reached an agreement to pay money to poor countries as a form of “climate justice.” The logic goes that the U.S. and other wealthy countries are most responsible for carbon pollution, and so we have to pay money to poorer countries to offset the costs. This is because we are supposed to now pretend that any time a hurricane or a mudslide or some other extreme weather event happens, it is because of the mystical magic of “climate change,” regardless of evidence to the contrary.
UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said. The progress made last year at the global climate meeting in Glasgow was maintained. “There was no backtracking. Which as a result, one could say, is highly unambitious. And I would actually agree,” a tired Stiell said hours after the Egyptian climate talks finished with one last around-the-clock push. “To say that ... we have, stood still. Yeah, that’s not great,” Stiell said. But he still likes the overall outcome of the first set of climate talks he oversaw, in particular the long-sought compensation fund for nations that didn’t cause warming.
natureworldnews.com
Earth "Still on the Brink of Climate Catastrophe" Despite Multiple International Efforts
The world is still "on the verge of a climate catastrophe," notwithstanding the Cop27 agreement. Hailing decision to establish a loss and damage fund, but experts warn top economies must vow greater reductions in carbon emissions. Multinational Agreements. After the agreement struck at the Cop27 UN climate conference on Sunday,...
BBC
COP27: Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress
A historic deal has been struck at the UN's COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. It ends almost 30 years of waiting by nations facing huge climate impacts. But developed nations left dissatisfied over progress on...
Rich countries driving the climate crisis have agreed to pay developing nations for damage. But collecting the money will be tough.
World leaders reached a historic deal to pay developing countries for climate damages but did little to slow fossil fuels that are warming the planet.
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Fair Cop27? Where did Peter Dutton’s figure of $2tn for climate damage fund come from?
In the wake of the UN climate talks in Egypt, the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, gave birth to a new factoid in a question to the prime minister this week. The government, Dutton claimed, “has just signed up to funding a $2tn loss and damage climate fund” that would send money overseas.
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
COP27 delegates establish fund for climate impacts
In concluding the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, UN climate negotiations delegates have agreed to establish a fund designed to help vulnerable countries deal with losses and damages from climate impacts. The $2 billion for the African Cities Water Adaptation fund will be mobilized for local communities...
Washington Examiner
China must pay into the post-COP27 climate fund
The recent COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt ended with an agreement in which wealthier countries, including the United States, would pay into a "loss and damage" fund to support less wealthy nations that are being battered by the effects of climate change. Notably, however, the world’s second-largest economy, China, has been able to avoid having to pay into the fund. That's a problem because China is the world’s biggest polluter.
The world needs a Marshall Plan to fight climate change–and politicians are failing to show ambition. Business can’t afford to wait
COP27 concluded without a firm commitment to keep global warming within the margin of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh were a missed opportunity. The pledge to keep global temperature rises under 1.5 degrees is just about alive, affirmed by G20 leaders in Bali–but there’s no clear plan to deliver it.
Washington Examiner
The climate grift continues
The U.N. Climate Conference has left behind a terrible stench. But it doesn’t come from the 400 jets that flew world leaders to that exercise in retributive multilateral egalitarianism last weekend. Carbon dioxide is an odorless gas, so even though do-gooding pols pumped thousands of tons of it into the atmosphere, the rank smell they left in their wake is not a physical one perceived by the olfactory senses.
