Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
mymcmedia.org
Three Charged with Monday Carjacking at Silver Spring Grocery
Two juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot in Silver Spring. On Monday, Nov. 21, Montgomery County Police officers were working in the downtown central business district when they saw three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot. According to the officers, the three then walked toward the Safeway parking lot on Thayer Avenue.
10-year-old boy missing in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy is missing on Thanksgiving and police are asking for the public's help to find him. Police in Montgomery County are searching for Aiden Niko Offutt. They say he was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
mymcmedia.org
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George’s County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Police arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after they said that a vehicle entered the Hillcrest Heights Shopping Center and opened fire on four people, including three male teens and […]
mymcmedia.org
Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force Convenes
Members of the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force met Wednesday night at the Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg. The night’s agenda included roll call which is a briefing that occurs each evening before the officers begin to patrol the streets and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) traffic stop demonstrations held in the parking lot of Police headquarters.
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Head-On Accident Involving A Dump Truck On Budds Creek Road
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a dump truck that is sending one person to the hospital. At approximately 4: 15 p.m. on November 22, first responders were alerted to a serious crash on Budds Creek Road, in the area of Marsh Court, reportedly involving a large truck and another vehicle.
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
