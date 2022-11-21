Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
How To Talk To Your Kids About Weight
You might find the occasional, "you're gaining weight" comment from your mother to be harmless: after all, she just wants you to be healthy. But these kinds of comments probably still evoke feelings of shame and guilt, especially if you have been hearing them since you were young. If you aren't careful, you might find yourself passing on that shame around food and health to your own children.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics
Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
EatingWell
The Best and Worst Hydration Drinks for People with Diabetes
According to the National Institutes of Health, as of October 2022, approximately 34.2 million people are living with diabetes in the United States and another 88 million have prediabetes. Staying active is essential for all adults, especially those with diabetes or prediabetes. In fact, exercise is one of the most...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Bread is a household grocery staple that provides surprising benefits with each bite. Bread is the base for many tasty meals, such as sandwiches, stuffing and even French toast. However, when managing a diabetes diagnosis, knowing which carbs are OK to eat, and if eating bread with diabetes is even allowed, can be confusing.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
"Measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world" due to continued drops in vaccination, weak disease surveillance and delayed response plans due to COVID-19, in addition to ongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries, the WHO and CDC said in a recent report.
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
America’s universities are failing students facing mental health crises
This Thanksgiving, college students across the nation are taking a temporary break from classes to celebrate at home with family and friends. Yet for students struggling with thoughts of suicide and other serious mental health issues, some may be told not to return to campus. Colleges across America have largely...
Could You Have Diabetes and Not Know It? Here's How to Know
Here’s the problem with diabetes: Most people don’t start thinking about it until they’re diagnosed. And that’s too late, says Judith Fradkin, MD, diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a division of the National Institutes of Health. “This is a disease that develops over decades,” she says. Most people, Fradkin explains, have prediabetes for a long time before the disease becomes full-blown, and even then it progresses gradually. That leaves a big window in which to stop, slow or even reverse the disease.
Healthy Lifestyle Changes Can Help Prevent Prediabetes, Diabetes
November is National Diabetes Month, and health experts believe Tennesseans can reverse prediabetes, and prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes. Dr. Tobi Amosun, assistant commissioner of family health and wellness for the Tennessee Department of Health, said in prediabetes, when a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal but haven’t spiked high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes, patients often show no symptoms.
Woman says she lost 15% of her body weight with diabetes drug
A woman lost 40 pounds in a clinical trial with all other participants seeing significant weight loss as well. **Information in this article was sourced from medical and news websites, which are cited throughout the story**
studyfinds.org
Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease
LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
Science Focus
Getting as little as 10 minutes of vigorous exercise a week can help us to live longer
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Fitness tracker study shows that getting several bursts of intense activity through the week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. These days we are all getting busier than ever. For lots of...
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
WebMD
Laughter Might Actually Be the Best Medicine
Nov. 21, 2022 -- Among the myriad of prescriptions for health, perhaps none is more important than laughter. In fact, laughter ranks fairly high in the medicine toolbox, with research suggesting that it induces a wide variety of benefits that range from stress reduction and improved breathing to providing an extra boost to the body’s immune system and increasing pain tolerance.
