virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Hosts Maryland Eastern Shore Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 5 Virginia (4-0) hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (2-3) in nonconference action on Friday, Nov. 25. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • No. 5 Virginia returns to the top-5 in the national rankings for the...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Fall at NC State, 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-16, 4-13 ACC) fell in four sets, 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25, to NC State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23) in Reynolds Coliseum. The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner (10 kills, 10 digs), Veresia Yon (7 kills, 3 blocks, 2...
virginiasports.com
Turnaround Puts Program Back on Solid Footing
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a University of Virginia men’s soccer program that in December 2019 came oh-so-close to winning its eighth NCAA title, the two seasons that followed brought more misery than joy. The Cavaliers finished 7-8-1 in 2020-21 and 6-9-3 last season, missing the NCAA tournament each year....
virginiasports.com
Virginia Off to 6-0 Start With a 62-41 Win Against Campbell
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up a 62-41 victory against Campbell (3-2, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers led 22-18 after a low-scoring first half, but exploded for 40 points...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Concludes 2022 Slate at NCSU, UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (12-15, 4-12 ACC) rounds out its 2022 season when it travels to NC State (14-13, 8-8 ACC) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 3 p.m. and North Carolina (15-12, 7-9 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 1 p.m. UVA lost in five sets to both the Wolfpack and Tar Heels to open conference play in Memorial Gymnasium earlier this season.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts Campbell Wednesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts Campbell (3-1, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available...
virginiasports.com
Resilient Hoos Ready for Next Challenge
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia women’s soccer team has played 22 games this season, compiling a record of 16 wins, three losses and three ties. Two of those draws felt more like losses to the Cavaliers. On Oct. 9, at Klöckner Stadium, Virginia gave up a goal...
virginiasports.com
Four Cavaliers Recognized for Academic Prowess
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Defensive lineman Paul Akere and wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Ethan Davies were all named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Additionally, offensive lineman Zachary Teter was listed as a member of the second annual Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program. The CSC Academic...
virginiasports.com
Morey, Yon Tabbed Academic All-District Honorees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Madison Morey and Veresia Yon have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), the organization announced Tuesday (Nov. 22). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Special Guest Jason Williford
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Special Guest” returns on Tuesday (Nov. 22) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
