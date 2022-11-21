Read full article on original website
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded...
It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.
Find out where and how to watch Group C encounter between Mexico and Poland of the Denmark's FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match against Tunisia on Tuesday
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to beat Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunning the favourites on Tuesday.
DOHA, Qatar — After Sheng Xie, a 33-year-old soccer fan from Vancouver, British Columbia, booked his flight to the World Cup, he went searching for accommodations. Using the official tournament website, he quickly settled on a relatively affordable place called Fan Village. The room pictured looked functional and clean. There were two twin beds, Wi-Fi, air conditioning and a refrigerator, all for about $200 a night.
Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they headed to...
Mexico and Poland will have had mixed feelings about being drawn in Group C ahead of the Qatar World Cup.On one hand, minnows Saudi Arabia represent easy opponents on paper and a chance to gather three invaluable points. On the other hand, two-time champions Argentina are clear favourites to progress atop this group, meaning Mexico and Poland will enter their clash against each other with a lot of pressure on their shoulders.And it just so happens that they will face one another in their respective first outings at this tournament, where Mexico will look to snap a unique streak...
When Qatar was selected by FIFA to host the 2022 World Cup, in 2010, it only had one operational soccer stadium—and even that one was not ready for the bright lights of soccer’s biggest tournament. So, leading up to the World Cup’s kickoff this month, the tiny country...
