Keith Carradine, Jason Ritter, Betsy Brandt, Wrenn Schmidt & More Join Fox Anthology Series 'Accused'

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Oscar winner Keith Carradine ( The Power of the Dog ), Emmy nominee Jason Ritter ( Raising Dion ), Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad ) and Wrenn Schmidt ( Nope ) have joined the cast of Fox ’s upcoming anthology series Accused , based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore .

Developed by Gordon and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

The series premieres Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Accused will then make its time period debut Tuesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Carradine stars with Laila Robins in “Billy’s Story”. Written by Maile Meloy and directed by Julie Hebert, the episode is about an aging rock star who struggles to help his drug-addicted son.

Ritter and Schmidt will headline “Jack’s Story”. Written by Hannah Schneider and directed by Michael Chiklis, the episode revolves around a teacher who is accused of a crime when he helps a student in need.

Brandt stars alongside Bebe Wood and Josh Hamilton in “Jessie’s Story”, a story about a teenager who pressures her moither for the identity of her biological father. The episode is written by Maile Meloy and directed by Michael Offer.

Emma Nelson, Joanne Boland, Brad Austin, James Udom, Anne Bedian, Matthew James Thomas, Evan Gamble, Skywalker Hughes, Lyla Porter-Follows, Skylar Gaertner, Janet Porter, and Damon Redfern also have been added to cast along with previously announced Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport and Molly Parker.

Previously announced directors include Tazbah Rose Chavez, Brad Turner, Jonathan Mostow, Lee Rose, Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter, Chiklis, Michael Cuesta, Julie Hebert, Clark Johnson and Michael Offer.

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Below is a detailed list of episodes:

  • “Jack’s Story”
    • Lead Actors: Jason Ritter (“Jack Fletcher”), Wrenn Schmidt ( “Britney Thoms”)
    • Logline: A teacher is accused of a crime when he helps a student in need.
    • Directed by: Michael Chiklis, Written by: Hannah Schneider
  • “Morgan’s Story”
    • Lead Actors: Meaghan Rath (“Morgan”), Christopher Gorham (“Jason Knight”)
    • Logline: A woman leaving a complicated marriage is framed for a crime.
    • Directed by: Milan Cheylov, Written by: Zakiyyah Alexander
  • “Samir’s Story”
    • Lead Actors: Adam Bakri (“Samir”), Julia Goldani Telles (“Alice”)
    • Logline: A limo driver’s infatuation with one of his riders leads him down a dark path.
    • Directed by: Sameh Zoabi, Story by: Arlo Gordon, Teleplay by: Arlo Gordon & Daniel Pearle.
  • “Billy’s Story”
    • Lead Actors: Keith Carradine (“Billy”), Laila Robins (“Anne”)
    • Logline: An aging rocker struggles to help his drug-addicted son.
    • Directed by: Julie Hebert, Written by: Maile Meloy
  • “Jessie’s Story”
    • Lead Actors: Bebe Wood (“Jessie”), Betsy Brandt (“Kara”), Josh Hamilton (“Dominic”)
    • Logline: A teenager pressures her mother for the identity of her biological father.
    • Directed by: Michael Offer, Written by: Maile Meloy

