Spencer Grammer says working with her dad Kelsey in ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ was wonderful and really exciting

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
 2 days ago

Spencer Grammer talked about her new movie “The 12 Days of Christmas.” She shared what it was like to with her father, Kelsey Grammer, on the movie, and explained how she got to play his daughter. She shared that she really enjoyed working with him and said they have the same work ethic, which made starring alongside him very easy.

“The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26.

