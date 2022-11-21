ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How to scrap the Electoral College

By William S. Becker, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czbRb_0jJ5X66t00

With the 2022 elections over and the next one two years away, Congress, states and voters should look for ways to restore trust in the electoral system. An obvious goal is to make presidential elections as straightforward and transparent as possible. A good start would be to replace the least-understood element of presidential elections: the Electoral College.

Trust in presidential elections has followed a predictable pattern in recent years. Voters trust the current system when their candidate wins and distrust the outcome when their candidate loses. The “big lie” former President Trump spread relating to the 2020 election has made distrust epidemic.

It hasn’t helped when most Americans vote for one presidential candidate only to see the office go to the opponent. Distrust in an election can reach a fever pitch, including insurrection, as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021.

What’s wrong with the Electoral College? In 1787, during the Constitutional Convention, the founders spent 22 days debating how America should choose its presidents. They held 30 votes before settling on the Electoral College.

Subverting majority rule is only one of its problems. The Brennan Center for Justice calls the system one of the most undemocratic elements of governance in the United States. It explains:

  • The Constitution’s framers wanted to thwart direct democracy because they were uncomfortable giving so much power to the people.
  • The Electoral College was meant to protect the influence of slave states.
  • It gives “disproportionate voting power” to citizens of smaller states. For example, Wyoming’s voters have four times the influence of California’s voters.
  • The Electoral College marginalizes tens of millions of voters in solid red and blue states.
  • It’s theoretically possible a candidate could win the presidency with only about 23 percent of the national popular vote.
  • To collect electoral votes, presidential candidates don’t pay much attention to states with smaller populations.

However, replacing the Electoral College with another system would require a rare constitutional change. Nearly 12,000 constitutional amendments have been proposed since 1798, but only 27 have succeeded. More than 700 of the unsuccessful amendments were to change or abolish the Electoral College.

On the other hand, there may be more motivation now. The big lie has generated momentum to alter to process of choosing electors in ways that make the process even less democratic and fair. Some state legislatures want the power to pick their own electors, overriding those determined by voters — precisely what Trump tried to have some states do before Congress could certify Joe Biden’s win in 2020.

There is a workaround to amending the Constitution. The Pew Research Center found last summer that 63 percent of American adults favor scrapping the Electoral College and choosing presidents with the nationwide popular vote: 80 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents felt that way, compared to 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning adults. Although less than a majority of Republicans preferred the popular vote, their support has grown from just 27 percent after the 2016 election, Pew found.

The workaround involves two steps. First, Congress should finish passing the bipartisan bill the House approved in September to prevent a repeat of what happened in January 2021 when Congress attempted to certify President Biden’s victory. The bill would make clear that the vice president’s role is merely ceremonial and require that states send Congress election results that accurately reflect the decisions of their voters. At last report, a similar bill in the Senate was sponsored by 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, indicating it could win enough votes to pass there.

The second step is up to voters. They should pressure their states to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), an initiative launched in 2006. States join by passing legislation that awards all their electors to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote — rather than the state. Where legislators are reluctant, citizens in states that allow referenda can put membership in the compact on the ballot in the next election. The people of Colorado did that after their legislature failed to approve the compact.

The compact would take effect when its member states control at least 270 electoral votes — the majority of the nation’s 538 electors. So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have joined, representing 196 electoral votes. In several other states, one of two legislative chambers has already approved the compact.

There may be additional ways to help the American people trust elections, but greater transparency is the first step. We can argue about ballot boxes, early voting, absentee voting, voting hours, voter identification and so on, but the most fundamental reform is to elect presidents with a process the people can understand.

William S. Becker is co-editor and a contributor to “ Democracy Unchained: How to Rebuild Government for the People ,” a collection of more than 30 essays by American thought leaders on topics such as the Supreme Court’s perceived legitimacy. Becker has served in several state and federal government roles, including executive assistant to the attorney general of Wisconsin. He is currently executive director of the Presidential Climate Action Project (PCAP), a nonpartisan climate policy think tank unaffiliated with the White House.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
Benzinga

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

780K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy