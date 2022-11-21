Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
'I Watched My Dad Murder My Mom. I Didn't Realize Until Years Later'
In an original Newsweek essay, Todd Boczkowski shares the story of a crime that changed his life forever.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Kiss, hug, hold hands – what exactly do people expect on a first date?
First dates can be a little nerve-wracking, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Questions such as: “Will they like me?”, “Can I kiss on the first date?”, and “When should I follow up about a second date?” often fill any singleton’s mind before meeting up with a Tinder match for coffee. Dating has always had its challenges, but with endless apps and an inescapable hookup culture, it seems dating now comes with an even bigger gray area.Before you agree to drinks with a match you met on Hinge, it’s worth knowing the sort of things you can...
Upworthy
Brother just needed his sister to hold mitts for him while training, now the duo train every day
The bond between siblings is absolutely wonderful. Despite all the arguments, fighting, and name-calling between siblings, they are always there for each other whenever one needs help. Just like this sister who is playing the role of her brother's boxing trainer without any prior experience. In a video posted by Jonathan Mounzeron on TikTok, he can be seen training at home with his sister. Her progress throughout the video is extremely exceptional and is moving the internet.
How To Deal With Ungrateful Kids During The Holidays
Nothing can ruin the happy glow of gift giving faster than a child whining about not getting what they wanted. The slap of ingratitude is particularly sharp around the holidays when charity and thankfulness are at a premium and stress and money worries are running high. Worse still is when a child lacks gratitude in front of seldom-seen relatives. But parents should take a breath and understand holidays set kids up for disappointment. The fix for ingratitude lies in preparation, some empathy and a good deal of practice.
People Who Grew Up Poor But Ended Up Dating Or Marrying Wealthy Are Sharing Their Most Eye-Opening Experiences
"I know their whole family is constantly thinking this about me. I notice it when I've forgotten hamburger buns or when I make a batch of spaghetti noodles with chili."
I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care
“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room. Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.
What’s the Best Gift For the Man Who’s Hard to Shop For? Sometimes, Nothing.
When I receive a gift I’m not expecting from someone who doesn’t know me all that well, I sort of lose control. It starts with a prickling sensation in the back of my neck and follows with a reflexive, forced smile. My heart quickens, the hair rises on my arms, and I feel myself blush fully. Openly sweating, I open the thing. I praise it before I can fully grasp what it even is. I thank the giver profusely. Make eye contact. Keep smiling, I say to myself. Be cool.
Here Are Some Helpful Ways To Avoid Awkward Small Talk During Holiday Gatherings With Your Fam
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
Parade
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. The two have garnered over 23.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.31 million subscribers on Snapchat, and 2.8 million fans on Instagram. But that's not what sets them apart from the rest of the...
Boomers And Gen X'ers — What Are Some Things You Admire About Millennials And Gen Z'ers?
Come on, there's gotta be at least one thing!
brides.com
The Luckiest Days to Get Married in 2023
Trying to choose the perfect date for your 2023 nuptials? Well, it just might be written in the stars. If you look to the zodiac and different cultural traditions, there are some days that are considered luckier to make a lifelong commitment like marriage. While any date is the perfect one to tie the knot with the one you love, those looking to align their celebrations with a lucky one can look no further.
Make Your Kid Feel Special Even Though They’re Born on a Holiday
During the holiday season, kids born on Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s run the risk of having their birthdays hijacked. There’s no arguing that holiday babies have it rough when it comes to a day that should be all about them. These children are forced to deal with fewer presents and friends at their parties, while their parents and relatives drunkenly argue over politics. It’s hardly the Pokemon-themed celebration they had in mind.
21 Silly Little Tweets About The Holidays That'll Give You A Good Chuckle Today
If Twitter lives to see Christmas 2022, I'm sure it's gonna be wild.
6 Ways To Motivate Your Kids To Help with the Housework
Unless you are one of the lucky ones, you likely hit a wall trying to motivate your kids, specifically when it comes to helping around the house or doing their chores. What if I told you that there were ways to motivate your child to help with the housework, rather than having to force them into doing it?
Are ‘Good Kids’ Ever Truly Selfless Or Generous?
When my 2-year-old son sees his newborn sister crying, he toddles toward her bassinet, wraps her in a suffocating hug, and presses his drooling lips against her cheek. He’s comforting her in his own way, and it’s certainly sweet. But is it kind or altruistic? Does my son care, or is he mimicking his parents, playing a game, and selfishly seeking a reward for acting like he’s emotionally engaged? I know what I want to think. I know what other parents want to think. I’m just not sure — not deeply confident — that I can discern the motivations of my boy.
parentingnow.org
Understanding Your Child’s Fears
Fears are very common in children and are a part of growing up. Children can have fears that are mild to extreme at different ages and as they learn to cope with new and different experiences. Children can learn to overcome their fears with practice by talking through the fear with a trusted adult. Some fears are much stronger and can become paralyzing. If this is the case, it may be time to consider professional help, such as counseling.
What It Truly Takes To Teach Kids Gratitude
American society doesn’t encourage gratitude. For proof, consider that mere hours after a feast celebrating thankfulness we are encouraged to go on a shopping spree rather than keep the feeling of gratitude going through the coming season. And with toy ads and lists, teaching kids gratitude can certainly get muddled when they start to believe the world owes them. If that’s the case, what does a child need to feel grateful for?
