KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department issues turkey fry safety tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is reminding Tulsans of safe practices when it comes to frying turkeys this holiday season. Every year, over 100 people suffer burn injuries from deep frying a turkey. Along with injuries, medical bills and treatment, incorrectly deep frying a turkey can result in thousands of dollars in property damages.
KTUL
18-year-old Vinita woman dies after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old woman from Vinita died after a two-vehicle crash in Craig County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85 near Ketchum. Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma...
KTUL
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for it's troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks and 60 motorist assists. One of...
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of 17 counts of burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man on 17 counts of burglary Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, Tulsa police officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary near 41st and Peoria. Officers say they received a second burglary call from Landon Thomas Jewelr around 3:45 am. Several...
KTUL
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one employee injured
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to a Facebook post by Ida Red, a car crashed into their south Tulsa location near 91st and Yale. They announced that one team member had to be taken to the hospital, but that her injuries appear to be minor. Ida Red says the...
KTUL
Rhema Christmas Lights turn on for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rhema Christmas Lights were turned on Wednesday evening, kicking off the holiday season. Holiday LED lights decorate the entirety of Rhema's 110 acre campus, and there are also synchronized musical light shows. Rhema Christmas Lights are free to enter and walk through, and concessions...
KTUL
Red Cross shares tips on how to cook, fry safely this Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission holds Thanksgiving Banquet for the Homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission hosted a sit-down Thanksgiving Banquet for the homeless Tuesday night. The banquet allows for thousands of Tulsans to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in a safe, dignified environment. "To be away from your family, to be alone on the streets,...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for suspect after QuikTrip robbed in midtown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man after a QuikTrip was robbed in midtown early Tuesday morning. Officers say they were called to a QuikTrip near 11th and Harvard just after 4 a.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery. Security footage showed a man...
KTUL
Multiple retail pop-ups coming to downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's always a sight to behold in downtown Tulsa, but if there's one thing missing... "We hear regularly from downtown residents, workers, and visitors that they want to see more retail down here," said President and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership Brian Kurtz. Thankfully, the...
KTUL
Tulsans flock to Seigi's Sausage Factory for wild game processing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans are flocking to Seigi's Sausage Factory for an annual tradition. The sausage factory at 81st and Sheridan has had a long line of cars wrapped around the building, all people waiting to get their wild game processed. The turn around time for a deer...
KTUL
Circle Cinema to donate $3 of every 'The Inspection' ticket to Colorado Healing Fund
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality is donating $3 of every ticket to see "The Inspection" to the Colorado Healing Fund, which supports the victims and survivors of the Club Q tragedy. The Colorado Healing Fund provides immediate and long-term support to victims' families and...
KTUL
North Tulsa community feels segregated, offended by new school policy at McLain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School announced a new policy requiring students to carry clear backpacks last week. Tuesday, District 3 School Board member, Dr. Jennettie Marshall, spoke up at a press conference and questioned why this action is only being taken at one north Tulsa school and not across the board.
KTUL
Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels will be serving dinner to others before themselves this Thanksgiving. About 240 Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering over 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to Tulsans within the community on Thursday. Volunteers will deliver an individually sized Thanksgiving meal along with...
KTUL
VA reports veteran homelessness rates dropping, but more work to be done
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During National Veterans and Military Families Month, the VA is sharing that veteran homelessness has dropped 11% since the beginning of 2020, which is the largest drop in the last five years. "We actually see a decrease of veteran homelessness of 55% since 2010 so...
KTUL
Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly ramming into patrol car during chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they attempted to pull over a sedan for a traffic stop on Nov. 19 around 10 p.m. near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. The driver and suspect, later identified as David Nelson, refused to pull over and continued...
