ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson start-up unveils renewable energy solution for disaster relief

By Luke Snyder
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lH658_0jJ5WI0f00

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Nano grid is a portable, solar, clean energy source with the capability to provide power in minutes.

“It has complete self-generating energy. All we need is sunshine and water,” said CEO of Sesame Solar, Lauren Flanagan.

Flannagan is the woman behind the idea. It’s one that came to her after seeing the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

“The way we are doing disaster response is broken. It’s a dirty carbon cycle. We are putting fossil fuels out for power generation after emergencies and we are just compounding the problem,” said Flanagan.

Today her solution is now the first 100% mobile renewable powered Nano grid. It can provide weeks of energy. It’s made in Jackson, but the unit has already been deployed in recent disaster relief efforts like during hurricane Ian as a hot spot for support.

“You can get your phone or laptop charged or get a new phone, you can call your family and friends and let them know you are ok and you can go clean up and we were serving about 300 people a day between first responders and residents,” said Flanagan.

Experts on the project like Dawon Smith say it can power up just about anything, including in places like the Caribbean where the grid often goes down in disasters.

“We’ve got units that are out there and they are purifying water for people. We’ve got medical units helping take care of sick people. I mean essentially we just wanted to give a hand to those that may need it and we’re doing it in a big way and it’s green,” said Smith.

Flanagan knows more disasters will come. She hopes this can be there when people need it most.

“They may have lost their houses, they may have lost loved ones, so we want to be there to help them with power and the services they need and to do so in a 100 percent renewable way.”

The company is looking for more people to join its team at its Jackson location. For ways to apply Sesame Solar says to send an email to work@sesame.soiar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

Housing advocates criticize City of Lansing for Kringle Holiday Market

The city of Lansing is facing backlash from advocates for people experiencing homelessness after opening a holiday market at a park where unhoused people commonly gather. The Kringle Holiday Market opened in Reutter Park last week. The pop-up shopping area features several heated sheds for businesses to sell food and trinkets, as well as an ice rink.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

New Lansing market raises concerns for homeless population

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kringle Holiday Market opened up last week in a Lansing park, butsome community members are concerned about the message it’s sending to the area’s homeless population. The market has been set up at Reutter Park, and several nonprofits use the area as a point to give out food and clothing […]
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

City of Jackson Leaf Pickup Continuing

This fall season has been unique with nearly all of the leaves falling before the first round of leaf collection in the City of Jackson. The large leaf volume has caused crews to fall behind schedule. The City is advising residents to seek updates from the City website, CodeRED, leaf collection phone line (517-768-6088) and Facebook page to find out when leaf collection is coming to their neighborhood. The schedule for the first round of collection is no longer accurate.
JACKSON, MI
WXYZ

Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy