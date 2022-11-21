ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

blackchronicle.com

Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State

Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three Burning Questions ahead of Oklahoma State’s Season Finale against West Virginia

The Cowboys end their season with a visit from the hapless Mountaineers. West Virginia at 4-7 is not going to make a bowl this season, and it appears as if this could be Neal Brown’s last game as its coach based on the school’s firing of athletic director Shane Lyons and other writings on the wall. The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing Bedlam loss, but they are celebrating Senior Day and still have bowl position to fight for.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Florida Offensive Line Transfer Joshua Braun

The Cowboys have struggled with offensive line depth for much of this season, and it looks like they’re trying to get an early start in replenishing their trenches for next season. Florida transfer Joshua Brown announced an Oklahoma State offer Monday. Listed at a monstrous 6-foot-6, 351 pounds, Braun...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Trip to The Bahamas

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team returned from its trip to The Bahamas with a 3-2 record after a loss to UCF and a win against DePaul. Mike Boynton, Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone met with reporters after the team’s Tuesday practice to discuss the trip and what the team learned from the event in the Caribbean.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
KTEN.com

Video shows police encounter with Gov. Stitt's son

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office has released body cam video from a recent incident involving the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Deputies said they found 20-year-old John Stitt intoxicated on Halloween night. Authorities also found a box of guns in his vehicle — one of which he said was his father's.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022

We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding

After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

