Rams Are Signing Veteran Quarterback To Practice Squad Amid Matthew Stafford Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games and currently sit in last place in the NFC West. Injuries to key offensive weapons have certainly played a role in the Rams' recent slide. Cooper Kupp landed on injured reserve in Week 11 while Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' ...
Dolphins sign veteran defensive lineman, adding depth after Ogbah’s season-ending injury
The Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the active roster, adding depth to their defensive front after Emmanuel Ogbah’s season-ending triceps injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
Former Ohio State RB Master Teague among additions to Steelers practice squad
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing to the team’s practice squad Wednesday. Teague, who had 18 touchdowns and 1,661 rushing yards in three-plus seasons in college, spent 2 ½ weeks with the Steelers during training camp in August. The...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 11
As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.
Broncos Nab LB Dakota Allen Off Browns' Practice Squad
With Jonas Griffith (foot) likely done for the year and Jacob Martin (knee) picking up an injury in Week 11, the Denver Broncos made a necessary addition to their linebacker corps. The Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, placing running back...
Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
