ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos Nab LB Dakota Allen Off Browns' Practice Squad

With Jonas Griffith (foot) likely done for the year and Jacob Martin (knee) picking up an injury in Week 11, the Denver Broncos made a necessary addition to their linebacker corps. The Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, placing running back...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy