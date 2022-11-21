ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Designate S Marcus Williams To Return From IR

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him. Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their practice squad, signing running back Master Teague III and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, the team announced. This is Teague's second stint with the Steelers after spending some of training camp in Latrobe. The Ohio State alumn made some noise before suffering an untimely ankle injury. He ran six times for 31 yards in the team's preseason opener.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Gage continues to miss time with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 7. Gage he reportedly made some progress in his recovery but is still not able to practice.
TAMPA, FL

